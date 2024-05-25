BTS' Kim Namjoon's title track LOST! tops iTunes charts in over 70 regions

On May 25, 2024, Big Hit Music shared an article through their social media handle on X, announcing that Kim Namjoon's latest title track LOST! topped the iTunes Top Song charts in over 70 countries, including France, Italy, Japan, Mexico, and other regions.

LOST! is the title track of the idol's second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, released on May 24, 2024, at 1 pm KST. The album features eleven tracks, and LOST! is a fast-tempo alternative pop record that conveys the hope that it would be fine if Kim Namjoon gets astray with his friends.

The track was accompanied by a music video where the idol succeeded in escaping from a nightmarish workplace.

BTS' Kim Namjoon's title track LOST! continued to dominate the iTunes music charts

Precisely, the title track, LOST! was ranked at the No.1 position on the iTunes Top Song charts in 73 countries by 9:00 am on March 25, 2024. The other countries where RM continued to dominate his position on the music charts included Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Finland, Hong Kong, Ireland, Malaysia, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Venezuela, Uganda and other regions.

The title track also shot up to the No.1 position on other music charts, including the Worldwide iTunes Song and European iTunes Song charts on May 24, 2024. Meanwhile, the tracks, including Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, out of love, and Heaven, also secured their position on the charts.

While Right People, Wrong Place, and Nuts ranked under the top 10 on iTunes Top Songs in the United States, tracks, including out of love and Heaven, maintained their position among the top 10 songs of the Top Songs in several countries, including Chile, Thailand, and Egypt.

Kim Namjoon's second album, Right Place, Wrong Person, also created a new milestone as it topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in over 50 countries and regions. The regions include Denmark, Brazil, Australia, and other countries.

According to Big Hit Music, Kim Namjoon's second album captured the universal emotions that could be experienced by everyone once in life. The agency described Right Place, Wrong Person with the following words:

"Right Place, Wrong Person is an 11-track album that captures some of the universal emotions that we all experience at some point in life, such as the feeling of being an outsider who doesn’t fit in. The album falls within the alternative genre, boasting a rich sound coupled with frank, honest lyrics."

The following eleven tracks of the album are as follows:

Right People, Wrong Place Nuts out of love Domodachi (feat. Little Simz) ? (Interlude) Gr*in Heaven LOST! Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney) ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll) Come back to Me

Featuring Kim Namjoon (Image via @bighitmusic/X)

Kim Namjoon will also release more content related to his album. The release schedule for the upcoming music videos, poster, and others are as follows:

Track 1 (Right People, Wrong Place) Music Video will be released on May 28, 2024, at 00:00 KST. Track 2 (Nuts) Live Video will be released on May 30, 2024, at 00:00 KST. Track 3 (out of love) Poster will be dropped on May 30, 2024, at 13:00 KST. The track 3 (out of love) Music Video will be released on May 31, 2024, at 00:00 KST. Track 4 (Domodachi(feat.Little Simz) Music Video will be released on June 10, 2024, at 00:00 KST.

Before the release of Right Place, Wrong Person, Kim Namjoon dropped a pre-release single Come back to me, with a music video. Through the track, he crossed multiple dimensions where he experienced dynamic relationships. While one side felt dejected about solving the issues, the other part fixed the matters optimistically.

In recent news, BANGTAN TV dropped an episode of MMM (Mini and Moni Music) where Jimin and the leader of the group had a conversation about his recent album, its tracks, the struggles faced by RM, and how he came to record Right Place, Wrong Person.

Kim Namjoon began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow group member Kim Taehyung. After completing his five weeks of basic training, he was deployed to the 15th Infantry Division. The idol was reportedly promoted to Private First Class. He is expected to be discharged from his duty in 2025.