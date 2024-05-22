BTS’ Namjoon drops the official teaser of his upcoming track ‘LOST!’

Kim Namjoon of BTS dropped the official teaser for his upcoming track LOST! on May 22, 2024. The teaser is a 19-second glimpse of the song, which shows four individuals dressed in office formals and standing beneath a blinking ceiling light. The backdrop is set to be an office area that showcases shades of grey, white, and a glimmer of ash green—a color palette that matches well with the official poster.

The teaser ends with Namjoon's verse, "God damn lost," and the screen dissolves into the release date and time. Before RM's voice utters the words, the little film exudes a weird and eerie atmosphere, which further peaked fans' excitement.

The BTS frontman, who is currently serving in the military, has an album scheduled for release on May 24, 2024. Right Place, Wrong Person is the South Korean musician's second solo act after he released Indigo in December 2022.

The upcoming album has 11 unique tracks, which comprise Nuts, Groins, Right Place, Wrong Person, LOST!, out of love, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), ?(Interlude), Heaven, Around the world in a day (Feat. Moses Sumney), ㅠㅠ(Credit Roll), and the pre-release track Come back to me.

BTS leader Kim Namjoon is set to narrate a unique and contemporary story with his new solo album

Paris-born filmmaker Aube Perrie is the director of BTS' Namjoon's upcoming track LOST! from his second solo album. In the past, he directed the Thot Sh*t song video by American musician Megan Thee Stallion and produced music videos for Harry Styles' Satellite and Music in a Sushi Restaurant, and other artists. Notably, his directed music video for Harry Styles' Satellite was nominated for a 2024 British Arrows Award for Best Music Video.

Meanwhile, on May 19, 2024, Namjoon invited his bandmate and longtime friend Jimin to discuss his upcoming album. Titled 교환앨범 MMM(Mini & Moni Music) - RM TEASER, the YouTube video was uploaded to BTS' YouTube account, BANGTANTV. The Grammy-nominated artists were shown lounging and enjoying RM's most recent song, Come back to me.

In the teaser, the Still Life rapper-songwriter was seen mentioning how he gets nervous playing his new songs to someone for the first time. However, Jimin showed extreme support and lauded his bandmate for his new tracks and their composition.

"I'm always nervous when I play a song for someone for the first time. The sound is very different from what I usually do, so I was pretty nervous." (as auto-translated by YouTube)

The full episode will be aired on May 25, 2024, at 5 p.m. KST, right after the global release of Right Place, Wrong Person.

Moreover, the upcoming album's pre-release track Come back to me starring Namjoon, South Korean actress Kim Min-ah (Pachinko), and Emmy-nominated American-Korean actor Joseph Lee, was dropped on May 10. The music video was directed by Emmy-winner Lee Sung-jin, who is well-acclaimed for his award-winning Netflix series BEEF.

The song and its music video is a 6-minute, 28-second musical narration of a peculiar man who is stuck between his past, present, and future and finds it hard to move on and leave the confines of his home.

Come back to me rose to No. 1 in over 87 countries on the iTunes chart on the day of its release and peaked at No. 23 on Spotify's Global Top Songs Chart.