"It was an honor for me": Child actress Gi So-You shares her experience of working with BTS' Namjoon in Come back to me MV

On May 10, 2024, BTS leader Kim Namjoon released his single Come back to me, starring South Korean child actress Gi So-You. The actress posted a reel on Instagram (@beasera_freedom) on May 11, thanking the Indigo artist for giving her the opportunity to work with him.

She wrote in the post caption that since she is an actress, she doesn't get to work or meet the singers, which is why she is grateful to get the chance to meet Namjoon. Gi So-You then wrote on the reel that she feels honored to be a part of Come back to me.

"RM's new song! It was an honor for me to collaborate with you on your new song. It's hard to see the singers because I'm an actress! Thank you for calling me. I have another good memory. Thank you" (as translated by Google Translation)

Expand Tweet

Namjoon's song Come back to me shows the artist play father to child actress Gi So-You

South Korean child actress Gi So-You starred in BTS leader Kim Namjoon's latest solo endeavor as the 29-year-old's daughter. In her Instagram post, Gi So-You highlighted her first experience of working with a singer. As a child actress, she has worked only in Korean dramas and is widely known for her many roles in hit series.

The 7-year-old South Korean actress has previously worked on popular Korean dramas such as The Atypical Family, My Demon, Sweet Home season 2, Vigilante, The Good Bad Mother, See You in My 19th Life, and Unlock My Boss, among various others.

In the music video for Come back to me, the BTS frontman is seen taking on the role of a married man and a doting father, who loves his family yet feels out of place. The 6-minute and 28-second music video shows his family avatar in two brief segments of 20 seconds each.

In the first segment, he walks up to the washroom and finds his wife and daughter (Gi So-You) brushing their teeth. They smile at Namjoon when they notice that he is perplexed, and his daughter takes his hand and leads him to stand next to her in front of the mirror.

In the other segment, which arrives much later in the video and probably as a part of the climax, Namjoon can be seen laughing and hugging his family, as the three brush their teeth together and start their day on a happy note.

The song features an acoustic guitar arrangement, passionate lyrics, and an avatar of the idol as the father of a 7-year-old daughter. The song ushered in the Right Place, Wrong Person phase, which will explore RM's internal struggle in greater detail. Fans also believed that RM's self-psychoanalysis has advanced in Come back to me from Wild Flower—the title track from his debut solo album.

Under a structure resembling a maze, the music video explored various places and scenarios that RM believed, he couldn't fit in. Starting in a busy area where others see him as nervous, he moved to a room where he appeared disoriented and puzzled around a family—his wife and daughter. He conveyed bewilderment, unease, and a sense of being lost, to portray the feeling of not belonging.

The artist kept trying to unlock a door while running through the maze, which might represent his acceptance and self-awareness. This goes on until he accidentally meets his other self or someone else who is as confused as him, portrayed by Kim Min-ha (Pachinko).

Considering his new album is a rainbow of feelings concerning a person's path to self-discovery, fans believe the song Come back to me seemed a perfect choice to establish the tone for the upcoming release. Additionally, this served as an excellent precursor to Namjoon's study of indie pop songs and the nontraditional genre.

His second album Right Place, Wrong Person will reportedly have 11 songs in total and will be released worldwide on May 24, 2024.