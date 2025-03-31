Hailey Bieber has reportedly unfollowed her husband, Justin Bieber, on Instagram, sparking concerns among fans. The model also shared a meme on TikTok after liking an apparently self-critical post by Justin. The meme by Hailey read:

"I'd be a terrible therapist [because] I'd want to see a pic of the person you're crying about."

However, it could not be confirmed whether she was specifically referring to the singer.

The couple's recent internet activity has made fans worry about their relationship. While some thought she had actually unfollowed him on Instagram, others believed that Justin had briefly deactivated his account, which resulted in the unfollow. Hailey has reportedly unfollowed Justin, but he still follows her on Instagram.

This isn't the first time that social media activity between Justin Bieber and Hailey has sparked questions and concerns among fans. In January 2025, Justin seemingly unfollowed his wife. He later refollowed her and claimed that someone had hacked his Instagram account. In an Instagram story shared at that time, Justin Bieber wrote:

"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S*** getting suss out here."

More rumors arose when it was reported that Justin had unfollowed his father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin, on social media. Meanwhile, some attempted to clarify the situation by stating that the couple had been in Aspen, while fans grew increasingly worried about their marriage. Justin's apparent unfollowing of Hailey and Stephen led to further speculation about divorce.

Regarding the latest reports of Hailey unfollowing Justin, it remains unconfirmed whether this is simply a glitch or if there are genuine issues between them.

Fans have been speculating about marital differences between Hailey and Justin Bieber due to multiple reasons

The recent unfollowing on Instagram wasn't the only time fans speculated about marital issues between Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey. Last weekend, the singer shared an Instagram post that prompted netizens to believe it was an attack on Hailey. The post was actually a meme showing a young guy in white clothing.

Hailey Bieber has seemingly unfollowed Justin (Photo via @haileybieber/Instagram)

The boy in the meme was reportedly giving double middle fingers in various positions. The caption of the meme stated:

"Pov [point of view]: me behind my girlfriend after she make me mad."

Fans did not seem to appreciate the meme, with many deeming it "disrespectful" to his wife. Many spoke about the divorce rumors surrounding them and suggested that the couple might have been experiencing issues in their marriage.

Amid these speculations and rumors, on March 31, The Mirror reported that Hailey was spotted having dinner with her friend Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles. What caught attention was that the two left shortly before Justin Bieber arrived at the same restaurant to get food.

According to the outlet, although the couple shared photos of each other amid the separation rumors, their separate outings have contributed to the rise in divorce speculation among concerned fans and netizens.

