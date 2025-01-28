"She seems so disengaged" — Internet critiques Kendall Jenner's Paris Fashion Week walk on the runway for Schiaparelli Couture show

Kendall Jenner's recent Paris Fashion Week walk on the runway has drawn criticism online. On Monday, January 27, 2025, the TV personality modeled for Schiaparelli's Spring 2025 Haute Couture show, wearing a sculptural beige gown.

The strapless gown included a floral corset with exposed boning running the length and ending in a hem featuring Chinoiserie embroidery. Further, the ensemble included exaggerated hips and a dramatic bow.

As videos for the event began circulating online, internet users were quick to comment on Kendall Jenner's modeling. One wrote:

"She seems so disengaged."

Many criticized the dress' design. Here are some comments seen on X:

"I mean atleast this gives hope to the fact that anyone can be a fashion designer wtf is that?!!" one reacted.

"Looks uncomfortable AF," another added.

"That’s one ugly dress !" a user noted.

Others speculated if Jenner was a better photoshoot model than a runway model.

"i feel like her celebrity energy is stronger than her model energy which is not necessarily a bad thing but like yknow its not the perfect fit for her high fashion walks if that makes sense," one commented.

"I think we can start a conversation : there two types of models : the catwalk model and the photoshoot model. Kendall is the second one," another remarked.

"like i don't understand why she gets paid a lot for walking meanwhile you and me walk for free???" a person questioned.

Kendall Jenner is known to don Schiaparelli outfits

To celebrate the moment, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram to post a carousel of photos and videos of the show, the outfit, and even behind-the-scenes pictures taken at the Petit Palais museum (the venue for Schiaparelli's Spring 2025 Haute Couture show).

"Dress of dreams @schiaparelli @danielroseberry you outdid yourself. This entire show took my breath away. Thank you for having me. I'll never forget it," she captioned the post.

As per an article by Women's Wear Daily, following the event, the supermodel was seen donning a white t-shirt with black straight-leg jeans and a brown leather blazer by The Row. She complemented the ensemble with a suede Hermès Birkin bag and black knee-high stiletto boots by the American label.

Per the publication, Kendall Jenner is known to frequently choose Schiaparelli designs. She wore a black cutout velvet gown from the brand at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala and, in 2023, stunned in a brown satin dress with gilded details at the opening of Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai. She also wore a white ruffled sheer confection to the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

Back in September 2024, Schiaparelli featured Jenner in its Spring/Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection. She modeled in a pastel corset bodysuit and low-scooping jeans.

Kendall Jenner's runway appearance comes just weeks after her vacation with Justin and Hailey Bieber. The trio attended fashion consultant Lauren Perez's 33rd birthday celebration in Beverly Hills, California. Before the party, Jenner joined her family for their annual Christmas Eve gathering.

Jenner has not publicly reacted to the criticism.

