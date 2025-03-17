"Poor kid has probably been through hell" — Internet reacts to Justin Bieber saying he's ‘been drowning feeling unsafe’ in an Instagram Story

On Sunday, March 16, Justin Bieber shared an emotional post on his Instagram Stories, seemingly giving an insight into his mindset. In the story, Bieber wrote:

"I was always told when I was a kid not to hate. But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it."

The post shared by Justin was accompanied by SZA's track I Hate U. In the post, the singer stated that he felt he was "drowning" while trying to hide all the hate getting piled up inside him. He additionally said that he believed that he could let the hate fade away only by acknowledging it. The singer mentioned:

"Which made me feel like like [sic] I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it. I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there. How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced."

Justin Bieber's story (Photo via Instagram/@justinbieber)

The post garnered massive responses on social media platforms like X. A user (@TheVesuvian) tweeted:

"Poor kid has probably been through hell."

"I feel sorry for him," another user wrote on X.

"I am afraid for this poor guy. He needs serious help from the trauma," added a tweet.

"I pray Justin finds the strength to heal 🙏," wrote a user.

Many other netizens expressed similar concerns about Justin Bieber on social media platforms.

"MY HEART GOES OUT TO THIS YOUNG MAN," a user tweeted.

"He’s just become a father, wouldn’t he be feeling love ❤️ over hate 🤔⁉️," read a tweet.

"I didn’t even recognize him from this picture. Very sad 🙏🏼," wrote another one.

Justin Bieber's team opened up about speculations of drug abuse last month

In February, after several rumors and speculations about his drug abuse sparked online, a representative for Justin Bieber told TMZ that they were absolutely untrue. The source even told that Justin was in fact in a great phase of life now that he was a dad.

The spokesperson further described the previous year to be "very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

The representative added that the constant speculations about Justin's mental health showed that people were more interested in spreading false narratives about the same. The source also claimed that Bieber was further working on new music all this while.

On February 24, an insider had a conversation about Justin and Hailey, with Us Weekly. The insider claimed that Justin Bieber has been getting support from his wife. The source added:

"Hailey is trying to be as supportive as possible. It can be hard for Hailey, but she’s always there for him and is understanding."

Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber on August 23, 2024. The pregnancy was initially announced in May the same year.

