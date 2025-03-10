Did Hailey Bieber "like" a video trolling Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Interview magazine profile? Model's rep addresses rumor

Hailey Bieber was recently caught up in a controversy involving Selena Gomez, the ex-girlfriend of her husband, Justin Bieber. It all started when a TikTok creator claimed that Hailey had liked her video, which trolled pictures of Gomez and her fiance, Benny Blanco.

Ad

However, over the weekend, a representative of the Rhode Beauty owner addressed the rumor, telling US Weekly that it was far from the truth and that the story was "fabricated." Here's what they told the media outlet:

"This never happened. This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative."

According to PEOPLE, the original video in question was posted by a TikToker named Courtney - @courtneypresto - on February 14, 2025. The video featured a series of couple pictures of Gomez and Blanco from the cover photo shoot for the Interview magazine.

Ad

Trending

In the video, the creator wrote:

"Sorry to do this to everyone but I had to look at these photos so you do too. This is the WORST."

Meanwhile, the caption of her clip read:

"I genuinely can't decided which is the worst".

Weeks after the video was uploaded, Courtney posted a new TikTok, claiming that Hailey Bieber liked her older video. As proof of her statement, the creator also attached an alleged screenshot of the like notification from the model's verified TikTok account.

Ad

In this video - uploaded on the platform on March 6, 2025, the TikToker said:

"Hailey Bieber herself liked my TikTok. Don't necessarily come for me in the comments, but I was being a little shady to Selena Gomez. I feel like this is definitive proof that, when Hailey Bieber is like, ‘Oh, it’s all love. It’s all good, we have absolutely no beef. Everything is completely fine,' she’s lying."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber, and the Emilia Perez actress dated each other on and off between 2010 and 2018. Meanwhile, Hailey and the Sorry singer once dated briefly between 2015 and 2016 and reunited later in 2018 after he and Gomez parted ways for good.

The Biebers' courtroom marriage took place in New York in September 2018, and they hosted a larger celebration in South Carolina a year later.

Hailey Bieber spoke about Selena Gomez in a 2023 interview

Ad

Despite Hailey and Justin's marriage in 2018, the couple continued to receive a strong backlash from Selena Gomez's fans, including speculations about the two women hating each other.

In an interview with The Circuit in 2023, Hailey Bieber spoke up about it, claiming that the alleged feud between her and Gomez was "completely made up." She added:

"I don't think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women — it’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives that can be really dangerous."

Ad

When the interviewer added how the story was a "frustrating old narrative" of women fighting because of a man, the model agreed, claiming that she hated it. Bieber continued:

"I’ve hated it since the beginning and it goes back to being misunderstood... Time and time again I say there is no issue, and it's so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man."

Ad

In December 2024, when Selena Gomez posted pictures of her engagement with her beau, Benny Blanco, Hailey also appeared supportive of the news, liking her Instagram post.

Two months after her engagement with Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez announced that she was working on an album with him. The collaborative studio album, titled I Said I Love You First, is scheduled to drop on March 21, 2025. The album's lead single, Call Me When You Break Up, was released weeks ago, on February 21, 2025, and features Gracie Abrams alongside the couple.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback