Justin Bieber's representative responds to drug abuse rumors about the singer

Justin Bieber's representative wanted people to stop spreading rumors that the singer was using dr*gs. Speaking to TMZ on Sunday, February 23, 2025, the Yummy singer's rep responded to claims about his alleged dr*g use, saying that it's "absolutely not true."

Instead, his team shared a well-being update on Bieber that paints an opposite picture of what other people are speculating.

"[It has been] very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him," the rep added.

Speculations about Justin Bieber's well-being and alleged dr*g use have been around for some time, but rumors went into overdrive when he went to a Rhode pop-up in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, to support his wife, Hailey Bieber. His behavior during the event, which was captured in a video, left fans worried.

While he was smiling wide, as seen in the now-viral video, the singer was seen shifting his weight from side to side, while in a conversation with Refinery20 beautify director Sara Tan. The Baby singer also had both of his hands clutching at his pants at some point, before scratching the side of his leg. Wearing black sunglasses inside the event also didn't go unnoticed by some fans.

However, according to Justin Bieber's representative, the ongoing speculations about his alleged dr*g use are "exhausting and pitiful." The continued rumors about the singer, the rep said, show that "people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive" despite the obvious truth.

Justin Bieber says "it's time to grow up" amid rumors about his well-being and marriage woes

Besides speculations about his alleged dr*g use, Justin Bieber is also facing speculations of marital problems with Hailey Bieber. While the two have not addressed the issue, the singer candidly wrote about growing up, letting go, and insecurities on his Instagram Story on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

"It's time to grow up! Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder! Are you ruled of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you crave? I've found love to be more powerful than rules," he wrote.

The Grammy-winning singer opened up on Instagram about trying to follow the rules, but he realized that he wasn't good at it. However, he added that a person doesn't need to follow rules to "enter into a life of love" because it's something you "just receive."

He encouraged his fans and followers to "enter love living," adding that "God always grants us love" because it's "one of his promises."

"Upon receiving Gods love, u start to change and start following love. You don't work to mature, you let go to mature," Justin Bieber continued.

He also talked about it being the time to let go of his insecurities and fears to God and "asking Jesus to genuinely help" him by simply doing "the next step today."

The Sorry singer previously teased new music with his Instagram post on February 9, sharing various pictures taken in a recording studio. Justin Bieber hasn't released an album since Justice in 2021, which came out with hits like Ghost, Holy, and Peaches.

