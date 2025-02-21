"You let go to mature" — Justin Bieber shares cryptic message as he goes on an unfollowing spree on Instagram

On Thursday, February 20, Justin Bieber uploaded an Instagram story sharing an inspirational yet seemingly cryptic message about maturing and growing up.

Praising God in his story, the Peaches singer wrote:

"God always grants us love! It's one of his promises! Upon receiving God's love! U start to change and start following love. You don't work to mature! You let go to mature!"

A recent story uploaded by Justin Bieber (Image via Instagram/@justinbieber)

Bieber's story went on to talk about giving all of one's insecurities and fears to God, asking him to help one with the next step.

His Instagram story comes in the wake of the singer unfollowing accounts, including Benny Blanco - Selena Gomez's fiance - Drake, and The Weeknd. Per News 18, Bieber has also removed JD Vance and Sean "Diddy" Combs from his following list.

However, given that Justin Bieber's account has been compromised in the past, it's unclear whether the unfollowing was intended on his part.

Hailey Bieber was briefly unfollowed by Justin Bieber's Instagram account last month

The multiple unfollows from Justin Bieber's account come a month after fans noticed the Cold Water singer briefly unfollowing his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Instagram, while Hailey continued to follow him.

The unfollow lasted only a few hours before Justin followed her back. He later addressed the situation in an Instagram story, writing:

"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. Sh*t is getting sus out here."

Earlier this month, on Tuesday, February 18, Justin Bieber joined his wife at a new pop-up store opening of her skincare brand, Rhode Skin, in LA.

According to Daily Mail, the singer wore sunglasses throughout the event and was seen grinning uncontrollably while interacting with a fan. As they continued to chat, Bieber was seen constantly shifting his weight between his feet and itching his legs at one point.

Justin Bieber's recent public appearances have left fans concerned for months. Many have speculated that it could be the impact of being a new father, as his son with Hailey Bieber, Jack Blues, was born six months ago.

Per US Weekly, the couple has been the subject of social media speculation for several months. In December 2024, TikToker Sloan Hooks suggested that the Biebers may not have spent the holidays together. The TikToker claimed, "It doesn't seem like things are going too well," between Justin and Hailey. The clip had received millions of views at the time.

Hailey Bieber appeared to respond to the rumors by resharing a viral video of EyeGotThyme repeating, saying, "You're not well, and it's OK." Over the video, she wrote, "Me to all of you on the internet."

Earlier in February, the couple shared photos of their date on Valentine's Day together, shutting down all online rumors of problems between them. Hailey wore red-colored briefs, a red cropped cardigan, and a brown fur coat over the outfit.

The change in the Somebody to Love singer also coincides with the downfall of Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was arrested in September 2024 on charges of s*x trafficking and racketeering offenses. As per Daily Mail sources, the allegations against Diddy have reportedly affected Bieber, who was his party pal at the age of 15. However, Bieber has not publicly commented on Diddy's situation so far.

