Was Hailey Bieber once a 'Jelena' fan? Everything the model has said about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's relationship

The moniker 'Jelena' was once used to describe Selena Gomez's on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber. After the duo separated, Justin Bieber announced his engagement to Hailey Baldwin in 2018. The two women got acquainted with Bieber in 2009 and had been involved in complicated relationships with the singer.

Hailey and Justin's relationship sparked several rumors and fans unearthed old remarks by Hailey Bieber (then, Hailey Baldwin) that indicated that she supported Gomez and Bieber's relationship. As per People, in now-deleted posts, Hailey supported 'Jelena' and was once a fan of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber as a couple.

Everything Hailey Bieber once said in favor of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's relationship

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber reportedly dated between 2011 to 2018. According to People, the couple first made their debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February 2011. Hailey was a fan of both Gomez and Bieber before she began shipping the couple. In a now-deleted post on Twitter from May 2011, Hailey showed her support for the couple and wrote,

"I'm for sure 100% team #Jelena."

In another tweet posted in September 2011, Hailey defended the couple and wrote in another post that has been deleted since,

"I don't care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word."

The model continued to show her support in early 2012 and called Selena Gomez, "flawless". In a now-deleted post, Hailey added,

"They are the perfect relationship... Forever alone."

In 2014, Hailey addressed romance rumors with Justin Bieber. She told E! News,

"I've known him since I was so young—since I was like 13—and we've just been good friends over the years."

The then 19-year-old explained.

"We have just stayed close and there's nothing more to it than that."

Hailey Bieber showed support for Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber in the early years of their relationship. Over the years, Gomez and Bieber's relationship fizzled out and Bieber eventually got engaged to Hailey in July 2018. Even after Hailey and Justin's marriage, reportedly, trolls have repeatedly attacked Hailey for 'stealing' Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez, per People.

Hailey Bieber sat with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy in September 2022 for a candid conversation. She said that there is a "lot of perception" about her relationship with Bieber and clarified saying,

"I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it."

She added that Selena and Justin Bieber's relationship "was completely closed" before Hailey and Bieber got together. She also talked about how she deals with online trolls and noted that people are "not obligated" to like her, but

"I believe that no matter what, there can always be mutual respect between people."

Although many years have passed, the internet still finds ways to pit these two women against each other, even though both Gomez and Baldwin have moved past the drama. In an interview on Call Her Daddy in September 2022, Hailey revealed that it's "all love" between her and Gomez. Later that year, Gomez and Hailey Bieber posed for the cameras at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' second annual gala, dismissing all rumors and shutting down trolls.

