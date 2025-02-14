"Unrelease it now" - Internet divided over as Selena Gomez drops surprise first single 'Scared of Loving You' with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez recently shared that her new album, I Said I Love You First, which she co-wrote with her fiancé Benny Blanco, would be out on March 21. Gomez and Blanco further released the album's first track, Scared of Loving You on February 14, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. It also features a music video that gives fans a peek into their relationship.

On the same day, Gomez announced the album's release date and posted on Instagram:

“I always trick you guys 🥰 my NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21”

The news garnered mixed reactions from the netizens. Some criticized the couple and their soon-to-be-released album.

“Unrelease it now,” one X user wrote.

“Just listened to it .worst song i’ve ever heard. No good instrumental, no vocals, no writings, just horrible," an X user critisized the song.

"Hardly a joint song he didn’t even sing in it why is he credited as a feature ," one X user questioned.

However, others supported the couple as one said that they look cute together while another one said that the collaboration is exciting.

“That’s exciting! Can’t wait to hear their collaboration!” wrote one X user.

“Insane! They look so cute together,” another X user commented.

“Can’t wait to hear this one! Selena never misses!” one Gomez fan noted.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco came up with another collaboration

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are now engaged (Image via Getty Images)

Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez's producer fiancé, is accompanying her as she returns to the pop star lifestyle. On Instagram, Gomez wrote about the upcoming album,

“Our first song, Scared of Loving You is out now on all streaming platforms. Merchandise and signed products for the album are available for pre-order now. We can’t wait to share this special project with you soon!”

According to the official description, the album showcases their love and relationship journey, including everything from their first encounter to their present partnership and goals for the future.

As per Elle’s February 14 report, the album's story was further explained in a press release,

“The album celebrates the pair’s love story, giving fans a unique window into their relationship... It chronicles their entire story – before they met, falling in love, and looking to what the future holds.”

The newly engaged couple also released Scared of Loving You, the album's first song on Valentine's Day. In the song, Gomez sings a heartfelt chorus:

“Cause I’m not scared of loving you/I’m just scared of losing you/I’m not scared of anyone or dying young/Or if you’re gonna find somebody new/’Cause how could they love you/As much as I do? As much as I do.”

Although this is their first formal endeavor together, the two previously worked together on other projects. Blanco worked with Gomez on I Can't Get Enough and produced Gomez's one-off song Soon. Blanco's Friends Keep Secrets 2 was released in 2021, and Gomez's most recent album, Rare, was released in 2020.

The couple got engaged in December 2024, after dating since mid-2023. Since then, the pair has frequently appeared on one other's Instagram posts and gone to award ceremonies together.

