"Is that a message to herself?" - Netizens react to Selena Gomez's new song teaser 'Call Me When You Break Up' featuring Gracie Abrams

Selena Gomez and her fiance, Benny Blanco, recently teased a collaboration with Gracie Abrams. As part of their ongoing promo for their upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, which will be released on March 21, they announced the same on Instagram.

On Monday, February 17, Blanco posted a video of him entering a bedroom and discovering Gomez and Abrams talking on the bed on his Instagram account. Before they both said "hello!" to Blanco, he asked, "What are you guys doing in here?"

Additionally, hinting at the same, Selena Gomez uploaded a video on her Instagram the following day, February 18, where she could be heard singing some lines from her upcoming song, Call Me When You Break Up.

Now, once Gomez’s video was shared on X by @ViralThingz, it was re-shared by Pop Crave on February 19. After that, the Only Murders in the Building star’s fans flooded the comment section of the post to react to the same. One even joked about Gomez’s relationship with Blanco and asked if it was a message to herself.

“Is that a message to herself?” asked one user.

Others also said similar things as one asked if she hinted at Gomez’s fellow singer, Taylor Swift, and her relationship with the Basketball star Travis Kelce, while another one noted that she just got engaged, so it doesn’t make any sense.

“It’s catchy…. But she just engaged…. Makes no sense,” wrote another user.

“My love are you OK? You look tired,” asked one concerned netizen.

“Is this aimed at Travis Kelce?” another X user asked,

On the other hand, fans of Gomez showed their excitement about the album as one said that it was a hit while another one said that they couldn’t wait for the album.

“Smash hit on the way!” wrote one user.

“Gurrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrl. I have only heard this tone from here like a thousand times before lol,” another one said.

“Omg I can’t wait,” wrote one excited fan.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are currently promoting and releasing the tracks for their upcoming album

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are working towards their new release (Image via Getty Images)

Recently, Selena and Gracie's unreleased song was teased by Benny Blanco. This collaboration is part of Gomez's forthcoming joint album with her fiancé, Benny Blanco. The couple announced their engagement in December 2024 and have been working closely on this project, bringing together their musical talents to create a unique track.

The singer further shared the same video on her Instagram, where the musician sang the lines:

“Call me when you break up/ I want to be the first one on your mind when you wake up/ I miss the way we’d stay up/ We’d talk about forever while I’m taking off my makeup.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco further released the album's first track, Scared of Loving You, on February 14. In the same video, fans could also see a glimpse of their connection.

On Instagram, Selena Gomez wrote about the upcoming album on the same day,

“Our first song, Scared of Loving You is out now on all streaming platforms. Merchandise and signed products for the album are available for pre-order now. We can’t wait to share this special project with you soon!”

According to Elle's report from February 14, a press release to announce the album provided additional details about the album's story,

“The album celebrates the pair’s love story, giving fans a unique window into their relationship... It chronicles their entire story – before they met, falling in love, and looking to what the future holds.”

Additionally, on the same day, Selena announced that she would release a new album 5 years after 5 years of Rare.

Despite this being their first official collaboration, the two have collaborated on other projects in the past. Blanco produced Gomez's one-off song, Single Soon, and collaborated with Selena Gomez on I Can't Get Enough. Gomez's most recent album, Rare, came out in 2020, and Blanco's Friends Keep Secrets 2 came out in 2021.

