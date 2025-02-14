Benny Blanco expressed his deep admiration and love for his fiancée, Selena Gomez, in an interview with Interview Magazine on February 14, 2025. The 36-year-old musician and producer opened up about his relationship with Gomez, 32, in a cover story for the magazine, expressing concerns that she might change her mind about him.

Ad

Selena announced the couple's first joint album, I Said I Love You First, via Instagram on February 13, with a release date set for March 21, 2025. In his interview, Blanco spoke candidly about his feelings for his fiancée, saying:

"I worship the ground she walks on and I feel like she's the same way to me. There's no ego between us. She's praying for me to win and I'm praying for her to win."

Ad

Trending

He added that he wakes up every morning thinking about how he can make Selena Gomez's life better. He added that simply holding her doesn't feel close enough and expressed the depth of his emotions, describing his feelings as something he can't even explain and admitting that he is very sentimental.

Gomez found Benny Blanco's comments endearing, calling them "very romantic." Blanco also admitted he fears she might suddenly change her mind about their relationship, saying:

Ad

"I'm so scared she's just going to wake up and be like, 'What? No.'"

Gomez reassured him, responding:

"You're stuck with me."

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez unveil their first joint album, I Said I Love You First

Ad

Beyond their personal relationship, the couple also shared details about their new music. Their joint album, I Said I Love You First, will drop on March 21, marking their first full-length collaboration. They acknowledged initial hesitations about working together but made a pact that if the process felt forced or uncomfortable, they would halt it immediately.

"We said at the beginning, 'If this ever is weird, we cancel it f---ing immediately.' Because we knew what we had was so important," Benny Blanco revealed.

Ad

Selena Gomez added that she did not feel any pressure but initially experienced nervous jitters. However, she explained that as things progressed, everything gradually fell into place through hard work and love. On February 13, Gomez surprised fans by announcing the album on Instagram with the caption:

"I always trick you guys. my NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21.

Ad

She also revealed that the album's lead single, Scared of Loving You, is already available on streaming platforms.

"Merchandise and signed products for the album are available for pre-order now. We can't wait to share this special project with you soon!" Selena Gomez added.

According to a press release from Interscope Records on February 13, 2025, I Said I Love You First will give "fans a unique window into their relationship." The album will chronicle their journey from before they met to falling in love and looking to the future.

Ad

"This album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences," the statement read.

Ad

Benny Blanco and Gomez's relationship also thrives on their complementary personalities. Gomez, an introvert, finds balance with Blanco's extroverted nature. Speaking about the same in the interview, Blanco shared:

"It's so good because I get her out, and she calms me down when I need it. She's the first person that I've been with where I'm like, 'I don't even give a f*ck what's going on. I could sit in this bed with you for 72 hours and feel like I didn't miss anything.'"

Ad

He affectionately compared their bond to a mix of "heroin and Xanax combined" and mentioned that whenever he is not feeling his best, Selena always knows the right thing to say. Benny Blanco expressed frustration that it took so long for them to come together, wondering how they had not realized it sooner, especially now that he is 36 years old.

Before their engagement, Benny Blanco and Gomez had collaborated on multiple songs. Blanco co-produced Kill Em with Kindness and Same Old Love for Gomez's 2015 album Revival. They later worked together on I Can't Get Enough in 2019, featuring Tainy and J Balvin. More recently, Blanco produced her 2023 track Single Soon.

Ad

In January 2024, Gomez revealed on the SmartLess podcast that she was considering one more album before prioritizing her acting career. Just a year later, Benny Blanco hinted on TikTkeeda

ok that they were working on new music together.

In other news, Selena Gomez missed a nod for the 2025 Oscars for her role in Emilia Pérez, which was nominated in 13 categories, including Best Picture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback