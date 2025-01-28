On Tuesday, January 28, Flavor Flav spoke up on social media in defense of Selena Gomez, tweeting:

"Team Selena Gomez. Again. That woman is always so brave to share her truth,,, and so many are quick to bully her."

Flav's tweet - which has since gone viral with over 472K views and 23K likes at the time of writing - comes after the Wolves singer posted a video of herself crying in an Instagram story, captioning it:

"I'm sorry" with a Mexican flag emoji next to it.

Gomez, who shares the Mexican descent from her father's side, seemed to address the latest US deportation policies, saying:

"All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise. As a Mexican-American woman, I feel a responsibility to use my platform to be a voice for people who are too afraid to speak."

Not long after the video was uploaded, it went viral, resulting in Selena Gomez facing backlash over social media. The criticism allegedly led the Rare Beauty founder to delete the video.

The new story Gomez put up was a black screen, with this message written over it:

"Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people"

Selena Gomez is a third-generation Mexican-American

According to Times Now News, Selena Gomez is a third-generation Mexican American. In 2019, Gomez produced a Netflix documentary titled Living Undocumented - a documentary in which the story of her family's immigration to the US was also narrated.

In a 2020 speech, the Ice Cream singer said:

"I’m a proud, third-generation American-Mexican, and my family’s journeys and their sacrifice helped me get to where I am today."

Gomez has been a long-time advocate of immigration rights, which highlights the reason behind her distress over the deportation-related executive order President Trump signed upon joining the office last week.

Selena Gomez's emotional message was met with an indirect response by Tom Homan, Fox News reported on Tuesday, January 28. Homan, who was the former ICE director, was appointed as the Border Czar by Trump in November 2024, per CNN.

Homan, who appeared on Hannity talk on Fox News on Monday, said:

"I met with hundreds of Angel moms and dads who are separated from their children because they buried them because they were killed by illegal aliens."

Homan continued:

We got a half a million children who were sex trafficked into this country, separated from their families, put in the hands of criminal cartels to be smuggled into the country. This administration can't find over 300,000. Where's the tears for them?"

Elsewhere in the political talk show, Tom Homan also addressed the mass arrests of illegal immigrants going on across the nation, assuring host Sean Hannity that the agents were working to protect national security.

Homan emphasized deportation bringing down the crime rates in the country, saying:

"Plus, [the] overdose of fentanyl is going to drop. Illegal alien crime is going to drop. S*x trafficking of women and children is going to drop. It's worth the investment. It's a one-time cost to secure this nation and make America safe again."

When Trump introduced Tom Homan as the Border Czar over a Truth Social post last year, he declared the Czar as the charge of the Southern and Northern borders, as well as the Maritime and Aviation Security.

The 78-year-old also assured that there was no one better "at policing and controlling our Borders" than Homan, who would also head all "Deportation of Illegal Aliens" back to their Country of Origin.

