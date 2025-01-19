What did Snoop Dogg say about performers at Trump’s 2017 inauguration? Rapper faces backlash after recent Crypto event

On January 17, 2025, Snoop Dogg performed at Donald Trump's "Crypto Ball" in Washington, D.C. After receiving backlash for being a part of the Trump-affiliated event, a 2017 video of him criticizing people performing at the President-elect's event went viral.

In the video, Snoop Dogg called performers at Trump's inaugural event names like "jigaboos" and "Uncle Toms." Additionally, in his 2017 music video for Lavender, the rapper featured a Trump impersonator with clown makeup and an orange hue. In one scene, the rapper points a pistol at the impersonator, pulls the trigger, and reveals a flag reading "Bang."

At the time, Trump took to X and expressed discontent over Snoop's comment and impersonation music video, stating:

“Can you imagine the outcry if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

The president-elect's associate, David Sacks, hosted the Crypto Ball. The event was a pro-Trump celebration concerning the President-elect's support toward cryptocurrency and his plans to amalgamate digital assets into the U.S. financial system.

"I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump": Snoop Dogg comments on President-elect after dissing him in the past

In addition to dissing Trump via a music video, Snoop Dogg also made more negative comments about the President-elect in the past. In an interview with Billboard in March 2017, he commented on the need to make his Lavender music video.

“I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f**king clown as president, and the shit that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being,” Snoop said.

As per an April 2021 report by the New York Post, it seemed like Snoop Dogg's views on Trump changed after the President-elect commuted the prison sentence of Micheal Harris- the co-founder of the rapper's first label, Death Row. Harris was in prison on drug offense charges.

In an interview with The Sunday Times dated January 2024, Snoop put forth his changed views on Trump, stating:

“Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris. So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

Despite having a change of opinion for the President-elect, the rapper didn't endorse either Trump or Kamala Harris during the 2024 Presidential elections. According to a report by The Wrap dated November 2024, Snoop commented on not endorsing any candidate for the elections in a clip making rounds on the internet.

The rapper said:

“I’m not looking for separation, I’m not looking for division — I’m looking for people to come together. And I just want to say this: When all of the hoopla was going on with the voting, notice how I was nowhere to be seen?”

As per Fox News, Snoop Dogg was the DJ at Trump's pre-inauguration event, wherein he performed some of his songs like Drop It Likes It's Hot in addition to Bob Marley's Three Little Birds (Don't Worry About A Thing) and Journey's Don't Stop Believin'.

