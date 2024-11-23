"It's like being a kid again"— Snoop Dogg opens up about reuniting with Dr. Dre for upcoming album 'Missionary'

Snoop Dogg was among the celebrities who graced the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the Gladiator 2 movie on November 18, 2024. In an interview with Sky News, released on November 19, the hip-hop icon discussed his upcoming album project titled Missionary with longtime collaborative partner, Dr. Dre.

“It’s like me being a student again. I get a chance to go back to school and not be so much of the leader or the director…. You know, be the student, let them take me on a journey and find places for me to go that I’ve never been,” said Snoop Dogg.

He also spoke about letting Dr. Dre take charge of the creative process.

“I’ve done so much. It gets to a point where I run out of ideas and things to do and to have him (Dr. Dre) direct me and produce me feels good cos I can go back to being a kid again,” he added.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have released Outta Da Blue, the second single from the Missionary album

Speaking at the Gladiator 2 movie premiere, the Drop It Like It’s Hot hitmaker shared that the Missionary album took about two years to create, as he worked with Dre whenever he had the chance.

Snoop Dogg and Dre previously teamed up on their successful Doggystyle album in 1993. Missionary marks their first full-length work together since then. They have built anticipation for the album, set to be released on December 13, 2024, although they’ve been tight-lipped about most of its details.

In an August 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dr. Dre mentioned that Sting from the famous band, The Police, will feature in the Missionary album.

"We have Sting on the song. Man, it’s an amazing roster of artists that’s on this album. I shouldn’t have revealed that, to be honest,” he said.

According to Dre, Missionary will be among the best music of his career and will show a more mature side of Snoop.

"This one is gonna show a different level of maturity with his lyrics and with my music. I feel like this is some of the best music I’ve done in my career,” he shared.

Snoop and Dre appeared in a live episode of Drink Champs podcast at ComplexCon in Las Vegas. In the November 16 episode, the duo previewed some of the album’s songs. Snoop Dogg reposted clips from the event on his Instagram and received positive reviews on the tracks in the comment section.

The hip-hop titans teased fans with snippets from the album by releasing the first single, Gorgeous, featuring Jhene Aiko, on November 1, 2024. Gorgeous reunited Snoop Dogg and Dre on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, debuted at No. 29.

The second single on the highly-anticipated album, Outta Da Blue, dropped on November 21, 2024. In the rap track, the duo trade bars over a percussive beat as they talk about their success and how far they’ve come. In the chorus, the R&B and pop vocalist, Alus, references M. I. A’s Paper Planes Classic.

Missionary will be Snoop Dogg's 20th studio album and has a star-studded roster of featured artists like 50 Cent, Eminem, Sting, Method Man, and Jhene Aiko among others.

