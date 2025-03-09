Influencer Courtney Presto claims Hailey Bieber allegedly liked her video shading Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on TikTok  

Influencer Courtney Presto recently claimed that Hailey Bieber had "liked" her TikTok video shading Selena Gomez. The TikTok video in question featured recent images of Gomez with her fiancé Benny Blanco.

In a video posted on March 5, 2025, Courtney Presto shared a video featuring a screenshot of Hailey allegedly liking her video. The TikToker said:

"Hailey Bieber herself liked my Tiktok. Don't necessarily come for me in the comments but I was being a little shady to Selena Gomez. It was about these pictures- which they knew, everyone was gonna have some type of reaction to. However, that means that the Justin Bieber-Selena Gomez beef is alive and well people"

The influencer then added:

"Hailey, probably f**king hates Selena. I feel like this is definitive proof that when Hailey Bieber is like 'Oh it's all love, it's all good, we have absolutely no beef. Everything is fine- She is Lying!"

Music producer Benny Blanco and singer Selena Gomez announced their engagement on Instagram on December 11, 2024. Since then, the couple have publicly posted many pictures of themselves on several social media platforms. Recently, they shared a new series of couple photos, which influencer Courtney Presto reacted to in her TikTok video. The text overlay on the video read:

I genuinely cannot decide which is the worst.

However, in the March 5 video, Presto admitted to shading Selena in her reactions. Using the screenshot of Hailey's 'Like' on her reaction video as proof, she speculated that Hailey's engagement with her post is a sign that the rumored feud between the two celebrities is "alive and well."

What happened between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez?

A TikToker recently alleged Hailey Bieber hates Selena Gome (Image via Getty)

According to fan speculations, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend, and Hailey Bieber, his wife, share an online feud.

In January 2023, Hailey and her friends posted a TikTok featuring the well-known audio line, "And I'm not saying she deserved it, but God's timing is always right." During that period, Selena Gomez was experiencing harsh body-shaming attacks over her vacation photos. The Who Says singer's fans assumed that Hailey's TikTok was aimed at Selena's weight gain.

In February 2023, Gomez posted another TikTok, sharing how she had accidentally over-laminated her brows. The same day, Hailey posted a screenshot of herself and Kylie Jenner with perfectly groomed brows.

The coincidentally similar timing of Hailey's post made Selena fans assume that the former was indeed shading her. The speculations escalated, and Hailey started receiving "death threats" online. To bring the situation under control, Gomez intervened publicly and wrote about the issue on her Instagram.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Shortly after, Hailey responded to Selena's statement through an Instagram story. Thanking the latter, she wrote:

"I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I."

Hailey also explained her side, stating how the "last few weeks" had been "very hard for everyone involved." She remarked on the harmful nature of "hate" that "millions of people" could see surrounding the alleged feud. To clear things up, she added:

"Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have since denied ongoing feud rumors by showing public support for each other.

