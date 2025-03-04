"He actually looks happy here"- Fans react as Justin Bieber shares wholesome pictures with wife, Hailey and son, Jack

Justin Bieber’s recent Instagram post on March 3, 2025, has grabbed netizens' attention, as it featured photos with Hailey Bieber and their son Jack. The singer shared the picture almost six months after he and Hailey welcomed Jack in August 2024.

The photos were taken on the occasion of Justin’s birthday on Saturday, March 1, and the caption reads:

“More birthday picsssssss.”

The picture where Justin Bieber appeared with his wife and Jack shows the artist wearing a sweatshirt and pants, holding his son in his arms. On the other hand, Jack is seen in a neon green jumper and blue beanie, and Hailey appears in the background with a smile as she looks at her husband and their son.

However, the baby’s face was not shown to the camera. The post included a few more photos captured inside a house, where one of them featured Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber outside with their son for a walk.

While the photo of Justin with Hailey and their son Jack went viral on different platforms, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by The Shade Room on Instagram to share their reactions. One of them seemingly referred to Justin’s appearance in the photo by writing:

“He actually looks happy here.”

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Another user wrote that it was “crazy” to see Justin becoming a father, recalling that he was only 12 years old when he began singing at malls. A few others stated that Justin deserved to live a happy life with a family.

Online responses (Images via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Justin Bieber previously shared a similar post with his baby

While Justin’s latest picture with his son is already creating headlines, he previously posted a glimpse of Jack through another post in January 2025. The post had a lineup of other photos seemingly taken during a vacation, and there was a black-and-white picture where Justin and Jack appeared together.

The photo shows Justin Bieber putting his head on top of Jack’s head and keeping his eyes closed. The baby’s face was not shown on camera, and the camera instead focused on Justin, who wore a diamond earring.

As mentioned, Justin Bieber’s son was born in August 2024. A month before the news became official, in July 2024, Hailey appeared for an interview with W Magazine, stating that she felt a lot of stress when it came to hiding her pregnancy from everyone.

“I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life. I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.”

Although the duo announced in May of the same year that they were expecting a child, a representative for Hailey told People magazine that she was around six months pregnant at the time when the news was revealed to everyone.

The pair exchanged vows in September 2018, around two months after they got engaged. Hailey is active as a model and businesswoman and has appeared on shows like Saturday Night Live and Drop the Mic.

