"That’s always a win" — Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift loved some songs from her upcoming album

Selena Gomez recently revealed that she made Taylor Swift listen to some of her songs from her upcoming album, and she loved them. The two pop stars have been close friends for years.

In a conversation on Stationhead with her fans, Gomez spoke about her upcoming album, titled I Said I Love You First. She shared that she let Swift listen to a few songs and added:

"I played just a couple of songs for most of my friends and they have - I think they're my friends, right? So I feel like it's for Taylor, I played a few and she loved it. That always is a win for me because she is honest. So I am always like okay good."

On February 13, Gomez announced her next studio album, I Said I Love You First, set for release on March 21. She also released a single with her fiance, Benny Blanco, titled Scared of Loving You.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has yet to announce a new album after her 2024 release, The Tortured Poets Department.

When Selena Gomez called Taylor Swift her only friend in the industry

The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles - Night 5 - Source: Getty

In a November 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Selena Gomez opened up about her friendship with Taylor Swift ahead of the release of her documentary, My Mind and Me. Gomez claimed that Swift was her only friend in the industry, stating (via PEOPLE):

"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? I just didn't like who I was, because I didn't know who I was."

According to PEOPLE, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez first met in 2008, when they were allegedly dating two different Jonas Brothers. The singers were first spotted hanging out together in August 2008 at dinner with Joe and Nick Jonas. In a 2017 interview with KISS FM UK, Gomez recalled the first meeting, saying they "actually dated the Jonas Brothers together."

In an October 2019 interview on Carolina with Greg T. in the Morning, Gomez revealed that she always takes Swift's advice before releasing new music. The Emilia Perez actress said:

"When I got the videos [for Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now], I got to go and show her and her parents. And it was so cute because we all got on the couch and all the lights were turned down, and just seeing Andrea, her mom, and seeing Taylor react that way was one of the sweetest moments."

Gomez added that the favor goes both ways, as Swift also played her album Fearless for her before it was released.

"She played me Fearless before it came out/ And I remember that feeling because ever since then, we have been best friends. And to see where I am and for her to see where I am is such a beautiful. It's just so great," she said.

When Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco in January 2025, Swift commented on the post, claiming she would be the "flower girl" in their wedding. Over the years, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have supported each other in their career achievements and personal endeavors on social media.

