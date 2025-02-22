"Queen with taste" - Internet reacts to Tate McRae naming Taylor Swift's Style and Ariana Grande's Into You as two "perfect" pop songs

Singer Tate McRae named Taylor Swift's Style and Ariana Grande's Into You as the two "perfect" pop songs of all time. The singer is known to be a big Swiftie and has performed the covers of many of Swift's songs publicly.

In an interview with Jake Shane on his Therapuss YouTube show (dated February 20, 2025), Tate McRae was asked to name one song she could make any non-Swiftie hear to turn them into a fan (Swiftie is a fan given name Taylor Swift's fandom). McRae named her favorite Taylor Swift songs while also offering a nod to Ariana Grande, and said:

"I mean 1989 is my shizz. Wildest Dreams and Style are the perfect songs to me. Style and Into You by Ariana are the two perfect pop songs. Those two I think are actually perfect."

Fans took to X to react to Tate McRae's comments about Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande with many applauding her taste in music. One X user wrote:

"Queen with taste."

"Tate has a great taste in music! "Into You" and "Style" are definitely iconic pop bops that never get old. What a combo!," another user said.

"And she would be right," anotehr fan added.

"There is truth in that, they are superior to many other hits," one fan remarked.

Some netizens also disagreed with McRae's opinion:

"Terrible taste I'm afraid," one netizen said.

"Solid picks, but let’s be real—"Toxic" by Britney is undefeated," another X user commented.

"A tiktok level of music knowledge," another person chimed in.

However, other reactions were overwhelmingly positive with the internet agreeing with Tate:

"Could not agree more, they're actually perfect," one fan wrote.

"Oh the taste is immaculate," another netizen claimed.

Tate McRae's latest album, So Close To What, was released on February 21, 2025. The album's release was preceded by three singles, It's OK I'm Ok, Sports Car, and 2 Hands.

Tate McRae revealed she played The 1 by Taylor Swift on repeat when she was going through a breakup

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

In her interview with Jake Shane on Therapuss, Tate McRae opened up about one of her other favorites from Taylor Swift's discography - The 1 from her 2020 album, Folklore. The singer said she loved to listen to the track when she was going through a breakup.

"I would also play The 1. I love that song. When I went through a breakup, that was the song I played on repeat. Like that song made me sob."

Taylor Swift notably won her third Grammy Album of the Year award for her 2020 album Folklore. The singer is the only artist in the history of the Grammys to have won the coveted Album of the Year honor four times for Fearless, 1989, Folklore, and Midnights.

Tate McRae's other two favorites from Swift's discography, Style and Wildest Dreams are a part of her 2014 album, 1989. The singer released the 'Taylor's Version' edition of the album in 2023. The new version featured special tracks (called 'From the Vault' tracks) alongside the rerecordings of all songs of the original album.

Style peaked at number six on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was the third consecutive single from 1989 to rank among the top ten in the chart. Wildest Dreams, meanwhile, peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100. After the track witnessed a surge in popularity through TikTok in 2021, Swift re-released it as a single in the same year.

Tate McRae also chose Ariana Grande's Into You as one of her favorite pop songs, which is a part of Grande's third studio album, Dangerous Woman (2016). It peaked at number 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100 upon release and number 14 on the UK Singles Chart. It is often considered among the most popular tracks in Grande's discography.

Notably, all three of Tate McRae's picks, Taylor Swift's Style and Wildest Dreams, and Ariana Grande's Into You, featured Max Martin as one of its co-producers.

