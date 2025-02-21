"What an iconic opening!" - Internet reacts to Tate McRae sampling Sydney Sweeney's voice in her track Miss Possessive from new album

Singer Tate McRae sampled actress Sydney Sweeney's voice in the opening notes of her track, Miss Possessive, from her new album, So Close To What. The latest album dropped on February 21, 2025.

Miss Possessive is the first song in Tate McRae's So Close To What. Upon release, it grabbed the attention of netizens for featuring a sampling of Sydney Sweeney's voice at the beginning.

The song began with the words:

"No seriously, get your hands off my man."

Fans took to X to react to the track, with many being positive about Sydney Sweeney's voice sampling at the beginning. One X user wrote:

"What an iconic opening!"

"Ohhh so that’s what it was! sadly i heard this in the leak, ugh, but this new info makes it new somehow!," a user exclaimed.

"The Sydney Sweeney sample in ‘Miss Possessive’ adds such a unique touch Tate knows how to set a mood," another user opined.

"This is who Addison Rae thinks she is," another netizen added.

More reactions to the song read:

"Now THIS is how u open an album whew it’s iconic," a fan remarked.

"Creative sampling genius move," another X user commented.

"We already know this is flopping," a user jibed.

Released through RCA Records, So Close To What is Tate McRae's third studio album. Ahead of its release, McRae released three singles from the album, including It's OK I'm OK, 2 Hands, and Sports Car.

The first peaked at number 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100 list. The singer also announced a Miss Possessive Tour across Europe and North America this year in promotion of the album.

When Tate McRae opened up about some of her songs leaking online ahead of her latest album release

In an interview at a Spotify event at the Living Room in Los Angeles on February 18, Tate McRae opened up about some of her songs leaking online before the release of her album, So Close To What.

The Canadian pop star revealed that she was "devastated" by the situation and felt there was "nothing" that she could do with the situation. She said:

"Unfortunately, a lot of the album got leaked, which was a f**king bummer. And I think obviously that makes you look at the project differently. I was just so devastated because I’m like, ‘There’s nothing I can do about this. The whole project is online. From my problem-solving brain, I was just like, there’s nothing I can do now."

McRae added that she decided to write "a couple more songs" instead and composed the tracks Like I Do and Bloodonmyhands. Both tracks are now a part of her studio album with the latter being a collaboration with Flo Milli. The pop star added that she wrote them to "grab as much control" of the situation as possible.

The album also featured a collaboration with Tate McRae's current boyfriend, The Kid Laroi, titled I Know Love. The singer spoke about collaborating with her partner for the album, claiming it was a "funny process" since they have never taken each other seriously.

"You know when you’re in a relationship, and you sing around each other, you don't really sing. So, it's a little stressful being in the studio, singing and writing in front of him, but it was a cool experience to watch him in his process," McRae explained.

So Close To What precedes Tate McRae's 2023 album, Think Later, which was her second studio album. The album included chartbuster singles such as Greedy and Exes and ranked number four on the Billboard 200.

The Canadian singer is set to kickstart her Miss Possessive Tour to promote her latest album on March 18 in Mexico City.

