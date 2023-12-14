“We kinda can tell”: Tate McRae gets trolled online after revealing song Exes was written and recorded in 90 minutes

Tate McRae, the prodigious Canadian singer-songwriter, recently sent shockwaves through the music industry by revealing that her latest creation, Exes, was birthed and brought to life within the astonishingly short span of 90 minutes.

This revelation, intended as a peek behind the creative curtain, has sparked a maelstrom of discussions, both celebrating McRae’s spontaneous ingenuity and questioning the authenticity of such a rapid songwriting process.

Exes, a track that delves into the intricacies of past relationships, swiftly became a talking point not just for its lyrical content but for the unprecedented speed at which it was conceived.

The music community, always eager to dissect the nuances of an artist’s creative journey, found itself divided in response to Tate McRae’s candid disclosure.

Tate McRae receives backlash after revealing news about her song

The online backlash was heavy, with some quarters expressing skepticism about the depth and authenticity of a song crafted in such a short timeframe. Critics argued that the rapid turnaround might undermine the emotional resonance expected from Tate McRae’s work, questioning whether shortcuts were taken in the songwriting process.

In the midst of the online cacophony, an X user said "we can kinda tell," when they were acknowledging the fact that the song was only written in a mere 90 minutes. The comment critiques that it was too hastily written, and the song suffered. Perhaps if more care was taken, the online trolling would not be as problematic.

Tate McRae’s revelation, while triggering controversy, also provides a rare glimpse into the diverse creative processes within the music industry.

While some artists meticulously refine their work over extended periods, McRae’s ability to capture a moment and crystallize it into a song in under two hours challenges conventional norms.

The question at the heart of this debate is whether a song crafted in such a limited and compressed timeframe can maintain the depth and emotional impact expected from an artist of McRae’s caliber.

Is it possible that the speed of creation can compromise the integrity of the final product, or does it unveil a raw, unfiltered expression of the artist’s emotions?

Exes has become more than a musical composition; it is a catalyst for a broader conversation on the nature of artistic inspiration and the expectations placed on musicians in the digital age.

As the discussions persist, one thing is clear – Tate McRae’s Exes has transcended its 90-minute genesis, evolving into a symbol of the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of music creation.

Whether it is seen as a testament to an act of spontaneous brilliance or a potential departure from conventional songwriting, one cannot deny the impact of Exes on the ongoing dialogue surrounding creativity in the music industry.