"Queen of music, unstoppable legend"— Internet reacts to Taylor Swift topping IFPI’s Global Artist Chart for the third consecutive year

Taylor Swift has made history by winning the title of IFPI's Biggest-Selling Global Recording Artist of the Year for the third year in a row. Swift won the record after becoming the best artist in terms of physical sales, downloads, and streaming. IFPI announced the same on its official website on February 18, 2025.

Swift came in first place, ahead of Canadian rapper Drake, and K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN, respectively. Many took to social media to react to the news. One X user referred to Swift as the queen of music.

“Queen of music, unstoppable legend,” wrote one user.

One X user wrote that she just keeps making history while another remarked that the real competition is for second place.

“Number 1 bada*s!! Who doesn’t love Taylor Swift,” one Swifty wrote.

“Taylor Swift just keeps making history! Three years in a row and five times overall. her dominance is unmatched,” wrote another Swift fan.

“At this rate, the real competition is for second place Taylor already claimed the throne ages ago,” one claimed.

Swift has been named IFPI's Biggest-Selling Global Recording Artist of the Year for the fifth time.

“Taylor Swift continues to conquer,” another one said.

“That's awesome.. Team TAY TAY!” commented one excited fan, referring to Swift’s nickname given by her admirers.

“The queen has been dominating the charts and hearts,” wrote another user.

Taylor Swift's IFPI win came after the massive success of her last album, The Tortured Poets Department

Swift won IFPI’s Global Artist Chart for three consecutive years (Image via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is the first artist to be named IFPI's Global Recording Artist of the Year five times. Before 2024, she received this honor in 2014, 2019, 2022, and 2023. Only two artists, Drake, who won the award in 2016 and 2018, and BTS, who won in 2020, and 2021, have topped the IFPI's Global Recording Artist Chart more than once.

Swift had a successful year in 2024, as her album The Tortured Poets Department topped several international IFPI charts. The pop sensation is currently at the top of the IFPI's Global Album Chart, Global Vinyl Album Chart, Global Streaming Album Chart, and Global Album Sales Chart with the all-conquering release.

IFPI's Global Recording Artist of the Year Award oversees the global performance of an artist in streaming, downloads, and physical music formats over the year. As per the same site, in 2024, The Tortured Poets Department sold 5.6 million copies globally, placing it at the top of IFPI's Global Album Sales Chart.

While announcing Swift's achievement, the IFPI's Chief Executive Officer Victoria Oakley, said:

“We are immensely proud to award the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award to Taylor Swift for the fifth time, as she continues to redefine the limits of global success."

Oakley further continued:

“This has been a huge year for Taylor, and it has been incredible to see the extent to which fans all over the world are connecting with her superb catalog of music.”

Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour increased engagement with her whole discography on streaming services around the world.

