"As if SHE would ever want YOU" — Internet reacts to Andrew Tate calling Ariana Grande "too skinny"

Social media erupted in a wave of backlash after internet personality and businessman Andrew Tate made remarks about pop superstar Ariana Grande, calling her "too skinny."

On February 19, 2025, former professional kickboxer Emory Andrew Tate III took to his X account to share a tweet directed at American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande. In it, he said that he had no desire to engage with her in any capacity due to her perceived skinniness.

The remark quickly sparked discussions across social media platforms, with fans and critics alike responding in defense of Grande—

A netizen's response to Andrew Tate's post (Image via X/@karrankn)

Moreover, many users on X argued that the businessman's remarks might have a significant psychological impact and could contribute to insecurity. Others suggested that he could have used his platform to promote positivity instead.

"she's more famous than you, has more money, more success, has an amazing reputation, and hasn't been to jail," a user on X commented.

"It's not okay to say this; you have no idea what damage and insecurity it can cause. Women are much more than just their appearance. Keep these statements to yourself," another commented.

"Dude, you can tell she's sick and needs help. You could have used your platform to express concern or offer help, instead of telling the world if you'd do her or not," one more netizen commented.

Some users on X speculated that Andrew Tate's tweet was primarily aimed at generating engagement rather than conveying any genuine sentiment.

"Imagine thinking you had the access to deny in the first place. Ariana Grande wasn't at the door, mate, she was on a private jet flying over it," a netizen commented.

"wouldnt it be funny if he just posts these things for engagements but then privately hes very monogamous and respectful," another wrote on X.

"Acting like she was waiting for your approval," one more user wrote.

Andrew Tate draws criticism for commenting on Ariana Grande's weight

Tate's comment on Grande (Image via X/@Cobratate)

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Andrew Tate took to his X account to share a tweet about singer Ariana Grande, criticizing her weight. His tweet read —

"I'm sorry Ariana Grande you're too skinny and I would no longer f**k you. Access denied," Tate wrote.

This wasn’t the only comment Tate made about the American singer. On February 20, 2025, a user, @Zvbear, shared a photo of Grande from the 2025 BAFTA Awards, where she wore a voluminous pink and black Louis Vuitton gown.

The user suggested that only elite men could truly appreciate such a standard of appearance.

"This is the perfect size. Only aristocratic, intelligent and sophisticated Men can relate," the user wrote.

In response, businessman Andrew Tate replied with a remark, stating —

Another comment by Tate (Image via X/@Cobratate)

A Daily Mail report from January 10, 2025, states that Ariana Grande has experienced significant weight loss due to her vegan diet. Additionally, Dr. Sue Decotiis, a New York-based weight loss expert, informed the publication that the singer may be suffering from hyperthyroidism, a condition that affects thyroid hormone production and can lead to weight loss.

Regardless of the reasons for Grande's weight loss, comments targeting an individual's physical appearance have been widely criticized.

The singer has not publicly addressed her weight loss, any potential health concerns, or Tate's remarks.

