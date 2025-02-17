A UFC fighter silences Andrew Tate's latest take on men's behavior and masculinity on social media. Elsewhere, Conor McGregor confidently predicted he would eventually fight in the BKFC.

Here are today's top combat sports updates, presented by Sportskeeda MMA.

UFC fighter Terrance McKinney gives a perfect response to Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate, like any other internet sensation, resorts to controversial opinions online, especially when it comes to polarizing topics. Over the years of his popularity on social media, he has put forward his ideas about masculinity and other subjects, all of which have been embraced and rejected in equal amounts.

In a recent tweet, the former kickboxer wrote:

"Men who are obsessed with being at the births of kids are gay. OMG LETS DO IT THIS WAY OMG. Gay."

His tweet got a response from 30-year-old Terrance McKinney, UFC fighter and a proud father:

"My lil girl was born on a Tuesday, I cut the cord, then packed my bags and flew to Saudi Arabia, won my fight in 2 minutes of the first round and then flew back the next day just to be with my daughter. Real men understand."

McKinney competed at UFC Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1 and beat Damir Hadzovic in the first round via knockout. According to the tweet, his baby girl was born sometime during the last week of January.

Widely known in the world of MMA for explosively finishing fights, McKinney had his heart stopped twice due to an overdose of alcohol, mushrooms, acid, and marijuana back in 2015. He also has a son, whom he credited for helping him get more serious about life and career in a 2024 interview with BBC Sport.

Conor McGregor confidently predicts his BKFC fight: "Mark my words"

During a recent BKFC press conference, Conor McGregor announced that he has every intention of competing in the company that he is a co-owner of. The former UFC double champion said:

"If you think I'm up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle and I won't step in there myself, think again. For sure, Conor McGregor will fight in the Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship. Mark my words."

The Irishman added that he would love to hold a title in the BKFC. For the potential title fight, McGregor suggested facing Mike Perry, Jeremy Stephens, or Eddie Alvarez, whom he beat at UFC 205 to become the first-ever double champion in the UFC's history.

Jake Paul clarifies "Parkinson's" statement about Mike Tyson

In a recent chat with YouTube Adin Ross, Jake Paul claimed that psychedelic toad venom "cured Mike Tyson's Parkinson's" so he could compete in their fight. After the claim went viral, Paul clarified that he "misspoke" and he meant to say the substance helped with the boxer's pain.

"Bruh, Mike Tyson didn't have no Parkinson's... WTF. Why the f*ck is the internet so stupid for. I misspoke. Meant he used toad to heal his pain. He has spoken about it many times. Just like I do. Just like many do."

A spokesperson representing Tyson told TMZ following Paul's initial comments that he does not suffer from Parkinson's disease. However, he struggled with an ulcer flare-up before the fight and had to be given at least 10 blood transfusions for recovery.

Tyson is quite vocal about using psychedelics to help with his health and owns a cannabis brand.

