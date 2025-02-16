Jake Paul lets it slip that Mike Tyson was diagnosed with Parkinson's on Adin Ross's Kick stream

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul recently accidentally revealed that legendary boxer Mike Tyson, with whom he had a professional boxing match in November 2024, had been suffering from Parkinson's disease before being "cured" by toad venom. Paul made the revelation while on a broadcast with Kick streamer Adin Ross.

The two had been discussing various alternative therapies that make use of certain drugs such as Ayahuasca and toad venom, when Paul dropped the bombshell:

"And then Ayahuasca is really good for your brain as well, and same with toad. Toad is what Parkinson's, sorry, Toad cured Tyson's Parkinson's so he could come back and fight."

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's fight in November 2024 had been a major point of discussion at the time, particularly owing to the age difference between the two. This was further exacerbated by the outcome, which saw Paul emerge as the victor over the boxing veteran, evoking reactions from netizens, streamers, and celebrities alike.

Now, Jake Paul's revelation that a toad venom was supposedly used by Tyson to treat his Parkinson's left doubt in Ross' mind about the way the toxin would be administered. The latter asked:

"What the f**k? Wait, so... he licked a toad? How does that work?"

To this, Paul responded:

"You smoke it."

