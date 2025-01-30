Mike Tyson reportedly spends nearly all of Jake Paul fight money on $13 million luxury mega-mansion around 20 years after filing for bankruptcy

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul notably secured mammoth payouts for their fight in November 2024. Tyson has now reportedly spent the majority of his payout on purchasing a $13 million mega-mansion.

This comes over 20 years after the boxing legend had filed for bankruptcy. In August 2003, The New York Times reported that Tyson, who'd earned around $400 million over the course of his professional boxing career, lost all his wealth. Tyson's overall debts were over $27 million.

Nevertheless, he appeared in movies, partook in other entertainment ventures and built businesses to overcome financial hardships. Over the past several years, his businesses have flourished. Forbes reported that in 2023, Tyson's cannabis brand amassed $150 million in revenues.

Trending

Per Forbes, Mike Tyson was to earn $20 million, whereas Jake Paul claimed he'd earn $40 million for their professional boxing match last November. Earlier this month (January 2025), The Palm Beach Post reported that Mike Tyson now owns a $13 million home in the exclusive/gated Tierra del Rey Estates community located in Delray Beach, Florida, U.S.A. Broker Joseph Jonathan Schneider asserted that Tyson bought it in an off-market deal.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 2.7-acre plot boasts a lake and a grand, expansive residential area. The previous sale date for the property was listed as December 2021, at $1.45 million, per The Palm Beach County Property Appraiser.

A report by Realtor indicated that the property underwent development, which was completed in 2024. Also, per property records, Mike Tyson and his wife Lakiha Spicer closed the deal for the property on Jan. 9, 2025.

While still under construction, the property was previously listed at $16,975,000 (approximately $17 million), but Tyson successfully purchased it for $13 million. However, the listing noted he'd have to pay the closing costs, taking the overall expenses over $13 million.

The waterfront mansion boasts six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an 80-foot swimming pool, spa, guesthouse, barn with 'impact windows' to protect against hurricanes, a fishing pond/lake area, and more. Luxury amenities include a gym, home theater, wine storage, haircut lounge, prep kitchen and a deep multi-car garage.

Moreover, Mike Tyson and Lakiha Spicer had reportedly bought a 2.26-acre plot for $1.69 million back in May 2024. It's located in a private airpark that's 10 minutes away from his aforementioned $13-million mansion.

Mike Tyson sheds light on health after Jake Paul fight, timeline for return to training

As reported by the New York Post, Mike Tyson recently indicated that he'll return to training next month. That said, it wouldn't be to prepare for a fight, as his wife Lakiha wouldn't permit him to fight professionally again. Nevertheless, Tyson affirmed that he'll resume training to get fit:

"I don't know if I'm a hundred percent recovered, but I feel good."

Last November, Tyson (then-58 years old) lost a one-sided unanimous decision to Jake Paul (then-27 years old). Many derided the multi-million-dollar fight, citing the age difference and Tyson's health issues. 'Iron' later highlighted he'd suffered a near-death experience a few months before their fight.

Various fans and experts have suggested that the ex-undisputed heavyweight champion should stay retired, given his age and health challenges he's faced over the years.

Watch Tyson discuss his health and return to training below (0:00):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.