Mike Tyson's indication that he may continue fighting at the age of 58, following his recent fight against Jake Paul, has not gone down well with fans, as well as fellow boxers. Chris Eubank Jr., the current IBO middleweight world champion, recently shared his eagerness to try and stop retired boxing legends from continuing to fight.

Boxing, and combat sports in general, are known to have potential consequences, such as severe brain damage. For that reason, witnessing a near-60 year old Tyson taking on Paul, who is currently 27 years old, left many boxing fans questioning the reason for the event.

Eubank Jr. recently discussed Tyson's decision to continue boxing during an interview with iFL TV, where he said:

"Of course [Tyson] is going to take another 15 million to fight Logan Paul next. But we can't let this keep happening. Us as the public, us as the fans, we can't behind this type of thing because it's just not boxing. It's not real. Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, that was real. I can get behind that."

Catch Chris Eubank Jr. discuss Mike Tyson below (3:55):

With Tyson having last competed in professional boxing in 2005, his clash with Paul saw an entire generation of potential fight fans, or fans of 'The Problem Child' watching the former heavyweight champion in action for the first time. But for those who are familiar with the Brooklyn native in his prime, such as Eddie Hearn, Tyson's clash against Paul was nothing short of heartbreaking to watch.

Dana White reacts to Mike Tyson being "right" about fighting Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul clashed in a professionally sanctioned bout that headlined a card held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The clash obliterated Canelo Alvarez's live gate record in Texas, and according to reports, accumulated roughly 60 million views on Netflix.

UFC CEO Dana White, who is known to have a good relationship with Tyson, reflected on the result of the clash during an interview following UFC 309. A snippet of White's comments was posted to X by @ZachGelb.

White said:

"Mike Tyson was right, and I was wrong... I told him, 'Mike you're basically 60 years old.' He's like, 'You honestly think this f**king kid is gonna do anything to me? He's not good. He's not gonna knock me out.'... And Jake Paul couldn't do anything to him. [Tyson] made a ton of money."

Catch Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

