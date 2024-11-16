Jake Paul makes eye-opening remarks about Mike Tyson's power, admits holding back in latter rounds: "I wanted to give the fans a show"

Jake Paul recently made some startling claims regarding Mike Tyson's punching power after their polarizing boxing showdown on Friday night. Paul squared off against the boxing legend in an eight-round heavyweight showdown, headlining a high-profile event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

'The Problem Child' claimed victory over Tyson with a dominant unanimous decision in a bout that failed to deliver the anticipated fireworks. Paul dictated the pace throughout, showcasing his nimbleness and outclassing the veteran with sharp counters. However, at times, it seemed he missed opportunities to finish his Tyson.

During the post-fight press conference, a reporter asked Paul whether he purposely refrained from finishing 'Iron Mike' as Tyson slowed down. The YouTuber-turned-boxer acknowledged the question, admitting that he chose not to press for a knockout as he didn't want to hurt the former undisputed champion:

"I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn't want to hurt someone who didn’t need to be hurt."

'The Problem Child' further added that he didn't feel the legendary power Tyson was once known for:

"No [I didn’t feel his power]. Only because the crowd got turned up, but it didn’t actually hurt. But, I mean, nobody’s punches have really hurt. I got buzzed a little off Tommy Fury, but that’s about it."

With his victory over 'Iron Mike', Paul has now improved his professional record to 11-1, with his sole defeat being a narrow split decision loss to Tommy Fury in February 2023.

Jake Paul applauds Mike Tyson as "GOAT" following victory

Despite the heated build-up to the showdown between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, marked by trash talk and escalating tensions, including a chaotic final stare-down in which 'Iron Mike' slapped the former Disney star, the atmosphere inside the ring was strikingly different. There, the boxers exchanged nothing but respect, offering each other only praise after settling their differences in the squared circle.

During the post-fight in-ring interview, 'The Problem Child' showered Tyson with praise, calling him a true legend and declaring him the greatest boxer of all time. Paul further expressed how Tyson's impact on the sport had inspired him to pursue boxing himself:

"First and foremost, Mike Tyson, it's such an honor... Let's give it up for Mike, bro. He's a legend. He's the greatest to ever do it. He's the GOAT. I look up to him. I'm inspired by him. And we wouldn't be here without him. This man is an icon, and it's just and honor to be able to fight him."

