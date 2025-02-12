"Kanye's lost it": Adin Ross slams Kanye West and claims the rapper needs to seek help from a "mental institution"

Kick streamer Adin Ross has blasted Kanye West, aka Ye, on his February 11, 2025 broadcast. The streamer's criticism comes days after Ye garnered backlash for a series of very controversial posts on social media which were seemingly antisemitic, among other things.

Adin Ross had already taken a stand against Kanye West's posts and replied to the rapper on X at the time. On his most recent Kick stream, Ross went a bit further and claimed Ye has "lost it" and should seek help from a mental institution because it was affecting his family. He also noted how Kanye West had posted sexually explicit content on social media before Elon Musk's X deactivated his account.

Trending

In his stream, Adin Ross stated:

"Kanye's lost it. He needs to go get help, he needs to seek help. He needs to go into a mental institution for a little while, he needs to. It's affecting his family at this point, for one. This motherf**ker's posting p*rn."

Adin Ross calls out Kanye West for defending P. Diddy amid the latter's rape allegations

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross had more to say against Kanye West's posts on X after the rapper blocked his number on iMessage. The Kick streamer slammed the rapper for berating people such as Virgil Abloh. Adin also criticized Ye for his support of Sean John Combs, better known as P. Diddy:

"He's blasting me, he's dissing Jesus, he's dissing Virgil. He's saving P. Diddy! Diddy's a ra*ist."

Ross also acknowledged that he is Jewish and stated his criticism of the singer had nothing to do with his ethnicity:

"You know what I mean? You can say what you want to say about it, and people are going to be like, 'It's the Jew coming at you.' Bro, I'm a human being, you guys are human beings."

Adin reiterated his disgust for Kanye West supporting Diddy, claiming the latter should be in jail "forever":

"He's defending Diddy, Diddy's a f**king rapist, right? Diddy's going to be in jail forever."

In related news, Adin has also criticized Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl, claiming it was the "worst" halftime show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback