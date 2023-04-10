Boxing legend Mike Tyson has urged basketball players to start using his marijuana products after recent changes in NBA weed testing rules.

Earlier this month, the NBA announced a new reform in their drug testing policy and revealed that players will be allowed to smoke and use marijuana products without facing any consequences. The new reform is set to bring relief to a number of players who have advocated for the consumption of marijuana, such as Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Speaking about the changes to the NBA's drug testing policies, Mike Tyson made sure to tell NBA players about his own cannabis brand. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'Iron Mike' suggested that basketball players should use his product because it's the "best in the world." He said:

“Well listen, I would prefer them to use my product because my product is the best product in the world. I am just looking forward to it, it’s just the beginning, just the tip of the iceberg. I’m looking forward to cannabis to become the superfood in every store, every gas station. Not just from the enterprise perspective, just from the world perspective."

Watch the interview below:

NBA weed testing: Which products did Mike Tyson recommend for the athletes?

During the same interview, the legendary boxer made a few recommendations on which products athletes should use. Upon being asked to recommend some of his products, Tyson stated:

"Well depends on how you want to feel. If you want to go down and do some indica, you do some OG Kush. But if you want to stay up and enjoy the world, you do the stuff I always smoke, what's the name, Sour Diesel. Sour Diesel is my favorite It keeps me thinking."

Mike Tyson has been quite vocal about the use of marijuana and is an avid smoker himself. Moreover, he has his own cannabis company, which he started back in 2016.

Since then, the company has gone on to become one of the most popular marijuana brands in the United States.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Mike Tyson makes over $500,000 a month from his marijuana business located at his 40-acre ranch in California. However he smokes about $40,000 worth of his own weed every month Mike Tyson makes over $500,000 a month from his marijuana business located at his 40-acre ranch in California. However he smokes about $40,000 worth of his own weed every month 👀💨😳💰 https://t.co/K6osklKzTT

As one would guess, the company is quite successful and makes Mike Tyson around $500,000 every month. Moreover, the company has plans for global expansion as well, which will see it reach greater heights.

