Mike Tyson and his cannabis company shares the plans of conquering the US and global market 

Mike Tyson and the co-founder of Tyson 2.0, Chad Bronstein, have revealed their plans to expand worldwide. Tyson and Bronstein were speaking to New Cannabis Ventures and spoke about what is next for their own cannabis brand.

Bronstein said:

“We are going to have a big push in Canada coming soon... We have a lot of outreach in a lot of different countries. We are looking at Thailand right now — we are looking at Uruguay, UK, Germany. We also did a major hemp partnership where we are going to have Delta-8 and Delta 9 CBD products international... There is actually a lot of international expansion and expansion in general.”

Mike Tysons’s business, Tyson 2.0, has lofty plans to expand all over the world, although it currently only operates in 24 separate states.

The brand and Tyson went viral in recent times after the launch of one of their newest products — ‘Mike Bites’, which are edible gummies that are the shape of ears — took social media by storm. The product shares a resemblance to one of the most infamous moments of Tyson’s carrer when he bit rival Evander Holyfield's ear in the ring.

Elizabeth Nolan Brown @ENBrown Mike Tyson can't sell his bitten-ear shaped marijuana gummies (Mike Bites) in Colorado b/c of a law against selling human-shaped edibles reason.com/2022/04/05/cal… Mike Tyson can't sell his bitten-ear shaped marijuana gummies (Mike Bites) in Colorado b/c of a law against selling human-shaped edibles reason.com/2022/04/05/cal… https://t.co/kRbmnoTo6x

Mike Tyson spoke about how his own product had helped him turn his career around

Mike Tyson believes that the toad strain that he sells has helped him change his life. Tyson attributes smoking the product to starting his journey with the company and also to making his return to boxing.

He added:

“Before doing the toad, I was not doing anything. After the toad , I received this divine kind of feeling. I got in shape, I lost 100 pounds in about five months... And we had that with the cannabis. Our toad line is really a strong potent cannabis that brings people to enlightenment.”

After his experience with toad, Tyson started a dramatic body transformation. Following the weight loss, he went on to step back to the ring and take part in an exhibition boxing contest, facing off agaisnt Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.

The bout was scored as a split draw. Most observers, however, believed that the former undispited heavyweight champion did enough to win the bout.

