"I had a bloody ulcer" - When Mike Tyson confessed he fought Jake Paul to avoid getting sued despite receiving 10 blood transfusions for his illness

Mike Tyson admitted that he fought Jake Paul to escape a potential lawsuit, despite battling a severe stomach ulcer that required multiple blood transfusions. The heavyweight legend, at 58 years old, had made an unlikely full professional return against the YouTuber-turned-boxer in a blockbuster commercial event that raised widespread concerns about his health.

Tyson had been forced to cancel the original bout scheduled for July 2024 when a flare-up of his three-inch ulcer left him critically ill. After receiving around 10 blood transfusions to stabilize his condition, he was medically cleared to step back into the ring by November. However, he was merely a shadow of his former self, struggling through the contest against Paul.

Following the fight, Tyson confessed during an interview with Fox Nation that he had been driven by fear of litigation:

"I haven't thought about that [if it weakened him]. I was worried about getting sued, you know, because I was like, God, they're going to sue me if I don't do this fight. I had a bloody ulcer, like three inches. Kept bleeding and bleeding. And I had to have, what, 10 blood transfusions. Each time I do this, I was like the same doing Roy Jones as doing this one. My wife sees me screaming because my body is in so much pain. And I come home, I'm like, ah, ah. I promise I wouldn't do this to myself.” [H/t: TalkSport]

Mike Tyson weighs in on his future plans on professional boxing

In a recent statement reported by the New York Post, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson confirmed he will resume training next month, although not to prepare for a professional comeback. Tyson clarified that his return to the gym is solely to maintain his fitness, as his wife Lakiha opposes a return to professional boxing:

"I don't know if I'm a hundred percent recovered, but I feel good."

Tyson, who suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul last November at 58 years old, faced criticism over the bout due to the stark age difference and lingering health concerns.

Check out Mike Tyson's post below:

