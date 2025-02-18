"There's nothing worse than an insecure man" — Internet reacts as Benny Blanco says he's "scared" Selena Gomez is going to change her mind about him

The internet is abuzz after music producer Benny Blanco confessed his insecurities and fears about his relationship with pop star Selena Gomez.

Ad

On February 14, 2025, in a newly published cover story for Interview Magazine, American record producer Benny Blanco opened up about his relationship with fiancée Selena Gomez. He expressed concern that Gomez might change her mind about him.

Blanco's remarks have since sparked discussions across social media platforms, particularly on X. Some netizens have voiced concern over Benny Blanco's apparent self-doubt, labelling him an "insecure man."

"There's nothing worse than an insecure man, she'd better wake up and run," one commented.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, some users on X argued that the concept of "forever love" — a love that lasts until death — does not truly exist, expressing scepticism about the couple's chances of marriage.

"I'm sorry to say this but she will move on from him at some point. I don't see this thing lasting for a lifetime. It's definitely not "real love". She'll switch and will be bored of his antics... just wait and see 😌," a user on X commented.

Ad

"well stop doing crap like making a bathtub full of nacho dip for Valentine's Day and you'll worry less," another wrote on X.

"They are not a forever couple and honestly, I don't even think the wedding is going to happen. I hope she wakes up and realizes that your a pedo and leaves you. Your nothing but a disgusting creep," a third user wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, some users on X pointed out that Selena Gomez appears happy with Benny Blanco and reassured him that he has no reason to worry. Others found his concerns endearing, suggesting that it is natural to worry about the person you love the most.

"She looks really happy. I just wish he'd tweeze that unibrow and cut his hair," a netizen commented.

"What kind of relationship is that even,thinking your partner is too good for you," another wrote on X.

Ad

"It's nice to know that you value her so much that you don't want to lose her," a third netizen on X commented.

As of now, neither Selena Gomez nor Benny Blanco has responded to the online reactions.

Benny Blanco expresses concern over his future with Selena Gomez

Gomez and Blanco (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon)

On Friday, February 14, 2025, Benny Blanco appeared in a cover interview for Interview Magazine, where he was asked about his relationship with Selena Gomez following their recent engagement.

Ad

While expressing his happiness, Blanco also admitted to a lingering fear of losing her, revealing that he is "scared" by the thought —

"I just smile all day. I'm so scared she's just going to wake up and be like, 'What? No.,'" Blanco said.

Before expressing his fears, Benny Blanco reflected on their relationship, emphasizing the absence of ego between them and his profound admiration for Gomez. He described their bond as mutually supportive, highlighting their shared desire for each other's success.

Ad

"I worship the ground she walks on and I feel like she's the same way to me. There's no ego between us. She's praying for me to win and I'm praying for her to win," Blanco said.

Ad

Further elaborating on his devotion, Blanco explained that every day, he wakes up thinking about how he can make Gomez's life better, underscoring the depth of his affection for her.

"And I wake up in the morning—I know she does the same thing—and I'm like, 'How can I make her life better?' Holding her isn't close enough. I want to be inside of her whole body. I just feel a thing for her that I can't even explain. I'm so sappy," Blanco added.

Ad

Gomez confirmed her relationship with Blanco on December 7, 2023, responding to fans in a series of comments on a since-deleted Instagram post describing him as "absolutely everything" in her heart.

Since then, the couple has frequently appeared together on Instagram and TikTok. Most recently, they got engaged on December 11, 2024, and on February 14, 2025, they released their joint album, I Said I Love You First.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback