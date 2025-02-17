Newly married couple Boris Becker and wife Lilian turn heads in stylish formal wear on night out in Germany

Boris Becker has appeared on social media in the company of his wife Lilian de Carvalho-Monteiro, on a swanky night out in Germany. The six-time Major champion was spotted with his spouse at the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin. Becker, 57, smiled broadly alongside Lilian, 33, at Restaurant Borchardt.

Ad

The pair began dating in 2022 and married in September 2024 at a lavish ceremony in Genoa. They were accompanied by 150 guests during a three-day long ceremony, with ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi in attendance. Also on the guest list were Dutch footballer Ruud Gullit, German actor and model Boris Kodjoe and Boris Becker's sons from his first marriage, Noah and Elias.

Becker, who dominated tennis in the 1980s and 1990s alongside Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi, posted the image on his Instagram page:

Ad

Trending

Boris Becker Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/borisbeckerofficial/3569940221109978128/?hl=en) Laver Cup 2024 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

The German wunderkind, who burst onto the scene in 1985 as a precocious 17-year-old, picked up two Australian Open, three Wimbledon and a US Open title before his retirement in 1999. Since leaving the sport, Becker has had a chequered history - including tax evasion and other financial issues that saw him serve eight months in a British prison in 2022.

Ad

Boris Becker has found happiness in personal life

Laver Cup 2024 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Becker has enjoyed a colorful and often controversial personal life, with several off-court incidences over the years. His first marriage was to Barbara Feltus in 1993, when he and his wife-to-be appeared in a controversial photo shoot for Stern magazine. The couple divorced in 2001, citing alleged infidelities on Becker's part.

Ad

Becker married Dutch model Sharlely "Lilly" Kerssenberg in 2009 but announced their separation in 2018. They didn't divorce until after Becker's release from prison in 2022, which paved the way for his marriage to de Carvalho-Monteiro.

Lilian de Carvalho-Monteiro is a political risk analyst, and, according to German magazine Bild, has three degrees, including a Master's in African studies. She speaks five languages, including German.

On the day of their wedding, Becker took to Instagram to thank his in-laws for their support:

Ad

'New beginnings … I want to thank Victor Monteiro for his blessings and everyone that celebrated this special day with us. Let me introduce you to the Monteiro-Becker family."

Boris Becker's marriage seemingly marks the end of a difficult period for the tennis ace. After his confinement at Wandsworth and Huntercombe prisons in the UK, he was fired from his lucrative job as a BBC tennis pundit and commentator and deported.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback