"End swifties again for me" - Fans speculate Charli XCX shaded Taylor Swift on X after winning Songwriter of the Year at BRITS

Fans online are speculating that Charli XCX allegedly shaded Taylor Swift in one of her X posts. The singer reacted to her winning the Songwriter of the Year award at the BRITS in the aforementioned post.

On February 26, 2025, Charli took to X to react to the news of her winning the award and wrote:

"yeah i wanna dance to me me me me me. when i go to the club club club club club club" - charli xcx, songwriter of the year xx"

While Charli did not mention Taylor Swift by name, some fans speculated that the singer was referring to one of Swift's interviews where she said she would "never" write a pop album that only spoke about going to clubs and dancing. Here's the video in question:

Many fans quoted the aforementioned video in response to Charli's tweet, speculating that the singer was aiming a dig at Swift. One X user wrote:

"End swifties again for me."

"you literally built an era based on another artist’s fandom, and you’re still proving it," another fan jibed.

"this video went viral by a swiftie saying that Taylor Swift predicted BRAT and its horrendous theme, probably Charli was offended and butthurt so she tweet this after got awarded songwriter of the year (by BRITS tho🤣)," a fan alleged.

"i don’t have much against her music but against her? she keeps feeding into these allegations that she doesn’t like taylor and now there’s more? girl taylor danced to your songs at grammys and you’re being here like a little sad b**ch," another netizen added.

Some other fans also agreed with such theories and criticized Charli XCX for allegedly shading Taylor Swift:

"The way this woman exploits drama and creates onesided beefs with her own friends that supported her since she was a nobody just for the sake of her career…," a user remarked.

"you barely get any attention just by wanting to drag your fellow industry members womens,poor thing i'm not a taylor fan,you're just a little stupid for doing this,for you to even get to her level is a world of difference your only way to get attention is to drag other women," a netizen commented.

Meanwhile, some fans also believed the tweet had nothing to do with Swift and was not a shade on her:

"People in the quotes are fu**ing schizophrenics. How is she shading someone with her OWN LYRICS of a song released almost a year ago? She’s just joking about her own songwriting stop being stupid and play victims," a fan opined.

"yall honestly reading into this a bit too much idk… how is she shading blondie in anyway? if anything, she is shading everyone who tried to make fun of her lyrics because them lyrics have gotten her a songwriting award," another person chimed in.

When Taylor Swift said she was blown away by Charli XCX's "melodic sensibilities"

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Source: Getty

In an interview with the New York Magazine last year, Taylor Swift heaped praise on Charli XCX and complimented her writing. She said:

“I’ve been blown away by Charli’s melodic sensibilities since I first heard ‘Stay Away’ in 2011. Her writing is surreal and inventive, always. She just takes a song to places you wouldn’t expect it to go, and she’s been doing it consistently for over a decade. I love to see hard work like that pay off.”

Taylor Swift's comments came after widespread speculation about one of Charli XCX's songs from her album BRAT, titled Sympathy is a Knife, being about the former. The lyrics did not mention anyone by name. However, it seemingly spoke about how Charli was insecure about another woman when she was hanging out backstage during The 1975's shows.

"This one girl taps my insecurities/ Don't know if it's real or if I'm spiraling," the lyrics said.

It is worth noting that Charli's current fiance, George Daniels, is a drummer for the band, who she mentioned in the song. According to Variety, multiple fan theories suggested that Charli XCX was referring to Taylor Swift in the song - who was allegedly dating The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy. In the song, Charli sang:

"Don't wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend's show/ Fingers crossed behind my back/ I hope they break up quick/'Cause I couldn't even be her if I tried/I'm opposite, I'm on the other side."

Spotify Hosts 2022 Wrapped Playground Event Featuring Charli XCX - Source: Getty

Despite the speculation, Charli XCX did not explicitly confirm who the song was about but claimed it was about her "feelings" and "anxiety." In her interview with the New York Magazine, she spoke about how her "brain creates narratives and stories in her head" leading her to spiral into "self-doubt", which she spoke about in the lyrics.

“People are gonna think what they want to think,” she added.

Charli XCX and Taylor Swift have also performed together at the 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour. The former's last album, Brat, became a summer sensation last year, garnering critical and commercial acclaim.

