"Raye or Jade should have won" — Internet reacts to Charli XCX winning Songwriter of the Year at BRIT Awards 2025

English singer and songwriter Charli XCX has been named the Songwriter of the Year at the upcoming 2025 BRIT Awards after her album, Brat, took over the internet, leading to several social media trends, including "brat summer." Charli will receive her accolade at the music awards ceremony at London's O2 arena on March 1.

This will be Charli's XCX's first win at the BRIT Awards despite being nominated four times in the past. Other recipients of the Songwriter of the Year include Raye in 2024, Kid Harpoon in 2023, and Ed Sheeran in 2022.

Charli XCX winning Songwriter of the Year at the BRIT Awards 2025 was met with mixed reviews on X, with one user claiming the honor should have gone to either Raye or Jade Thirlwall.

"Raye or Jade should have won."

Several netizens echoed this sentiment, claiming Charli XCX's Brat was "groovy" but other artists deserved it more.

"I loved BRAT but this is sending meeeee," one user tweeted.

"Umm love charli but respectfully no. there are so many other people who write better songs," another person added.

"I love charli xcx & her last album but songwriter of the year is ??" one netizen questioned.

"songs are groovy for sure lyrics-wise she couldn’t go more plain and simple, wtf is this khia award LMAO," another X user wrote.

However, others congratulated Charli on her win, adding it was "well-deserved." Here are some of their reactions.

"Well deserved! Charli XCX has been delivering hit after hit. #BRITs," one user posted.

"Love seeing songwriters get their flowers. Charli's evolution from underground pop to mainstream while keeping her experimental edge reminds me of how Miles Davis constantly pushed boundaries. Real artists never stop innovating," another person added.

"Charli XCX’s songwriting talent continues to shine bright," one person commented.

"TRUE authenticity and artistry WINS," another person tweeted.

Charli XCX is nominated in five other categories at the BRIT Awards

Along with her Songwriter of the Year nod, Charli XCX is nominated for five other BRIT awards, including Album of the Year and Best Artist. She is also nominated for Best Pop Artist, Best Dance Act, and Song of the Year for her remix version of Guess with Billie Eilish.

In a press release published by NME, Damian Christian, chair of the BRIT Committee for 2025, described Charli XCX's songwriting as "distinctive, bold and relentlessly innovative," adding:

“Charli has had an undeniable year, taking her experimental brand of electronic and pop from underground raves to the heart of mainstream culture. Charli’s songwriting is distinctive, bold and relentlessly innovative, and, having been one of the UK’s leading songwriters for a number of years now, has taken her craft to new heights with her global phenomenon Brat. I’m delighted she has been recognised for this much deserved award.”

Prior to her Songwriter of the Year award, Charli XCX won her first-ever Grammy at the music award ceremony on February 2, 2025, after being nominated in eight categories. She won Best Dance Pop Recording for her song Von Dutch and Best Dance/Electronic Album for Brat.

The singer also took to the stage to perform a medley of Von Dutch and Guess, which had fellow artists like Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga dancing and enjoying themselves in the audience.

According to Charli XCX, "Brat" is defined as someone with "a pack of cigs, a Bic lighter, and a strappy white top with no bra.” The singer gave a more detailed explanation for the word in a TikTok video in 2024, saying:

“You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like, parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat."

The album's lime green aesthetics took the world by storm, with "brat" being awarded Dictionary's "Word of the Year" in 2024.

In other news, the BRIT Awards 2025 will reportedly be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall and broadcast on ITVX and ITV1 on March 1. Artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Shaboozey are expected to perform during the ceremony.

