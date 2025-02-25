On February 24, 2025, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Doja Cat, Lisa of BLACKPINK, and RAYE will perform at the 2025 Oscars. The Academy announced the same through an Instagram post, writing:

"Three global superstars. One epic Oscars moment. Doja Cat, LISA of Blackpink, and RAYE take the stage for a showstopping celebration of cinema."

This year, the 97th Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood. Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the ceremony will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu, featuring a mix of high-profile presenters and musical performances.

The news of Doja Cat, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Ra performing at the Oscars has generated mixed reactions online, with many fans surprised by the trio's inclusion in the lineup. One X user wrote:

"This is so random."

Many others voiced their opinions, with one calling the trio an "unusual combo." Some even questioned their relevance to the event.

"Unusual combo attending the Oscars," another user wrote.

"They have nothing to do at Oscars, like BE SERIOUS!!!" a user remarked.

The fan reactions ranged from surprise and confusion over the artists' inclusion at the Oscars, particularly for Lisa. Meanwhile, others shifted focus to the awards itself.

"OH MY GODDDDD LISA THE SUPERSTAR THAT U AREEEE," a fan commented.

"Wonder who's gonna win this year's academy award," X user wrote.

"OMGGGGG TELL ME THIS NOT A DREAM!!" another user commented.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to perform at the Oscars

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo — lead stars of Wicked — will perform live at the ceremony, the Academy confirmed. Teasing their upcoming performance that fans of the Broadway musical are eagerly anticipating, the Academy wrote on X:

"A spellbinding moment awaits."

Grande and Cynthia Erivo have previously spoken about their deep connection to Wicked and their excitement about bringing the beloved story to the big screen. While no original songs from Wicked were nominated for Best Original Song, Erivo previously teased a new song for the film's sequel, Wicked: For Good, which is set to release later. Speaking to Variety in December 2024, the actress said:

"I feel like the song is very, very special. I have a feeling that even the title will move you."

This year's Oscars will not let the nominees of the Best Original Song perform live, deviating from its tradition. Instead, the ceremony will showcase songwriters from the tracks nominated through behind-the-scenes insights and personal reflection.

The nominees include El Mal and Mi Camino by Emilia Pérez, The Journey by The Six Triple Eight, Like a Bird by Sing Sing, and Never Too Late by Elton John.

Aside from the highly anticipated performances, the 97th Academy Awards will feature a special tribute to Los Angeles. The segment will honor the city's resilience and cultural impact, particularly in light of the devastating wildfires that affected the region earlier this year, as stated by Times Of India.

Nick Offerman has also been confirmed as the official announcer of the event. It will also bring together an A-list lineup of presenters, including Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who won the honors last year. Other notable names set to present include Selena Gomez, Scarlett Johansson, and Whoopi Goldberg, as reported by NDTV.

