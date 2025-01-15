Was an Oscar found surrounded by LA fire debris? Photo posted by actress Isabella Rossellini explored

A photo showing an Oscar award lying in LA fire debris went viral on social media after actress Isabella Rossellini shared the photo on her social media. On Sunday, January 12, 2025, the Conclave actress took to her Instagram to share said image with an emotional message about the wildfires, writing:

"In my previous post listing all my nominations for film CONCLAVE I couldn't find any things to say that seemed appropriate. Of course I am super grateful and proud but anything to do with Hollywood and Los Angeles brings only tears to my eyes thinking of all friends and colleagues who are living the tragic fires."

Rossellini continued by saying that her brother Roberto had sent her the picture. However, after a quick reverse image search, it was found that the image is an AI-generated image using Google AI. No Oscar was found among the debris left behind by the devastating fires.

Since Tuesday, January 7, Los Angeles County and its neighboring cities have been engulfed in flames. What started as a bushfire in the Pacific Palisades has spread over 40,600 acres by the week's end.

The Academy Awards rescheduled announcing this year's Oscars nominations to January 23

Isabella Rossellini (daughter of Ingrid Bergman) was not the only celebrity linked to the AI-generated photo of the Oscar award. According to Entertainment Weekly, many believe Oscar winner Robert Redford (of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid fame) was allegedly responsible for originating the image.

According to Instagram user @thevintagecostumecollector, known for collecting several vintage Hollywood artifacts, it could also have been shared by Redford, writing:

"Uncertain who the award belonged to. Was reportedly shared by Robert Redford and/or Isabella Rossellini via her brother."

The IG user, citing "a very reliable source," also indicated that despite the image being fake, several Oscar awards have actually been lost. They even suggested that the organization was planning to replace the destroyed awards. This remains unconfirmed.

A representative for Redford told EW that the image was fake, noting that the 88-year-old actor lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and that was not his award. Redford took home an Oscar for Best Director for Ordinary People in 1981.

According to a report by USA Today, in light of the LA fires, the Academy Awards announced rescheduling dates for several events, including announcing this year's nominations on January 23. Additionally, the Critics Choice Awards have been postponed to January 26.

According to the Washington Post, the wildfires were fueled by the high Santa Ana winds (80-100 mph), spreading to nearby areas such as Eaton and Hurth. Strong winds (over 40 mph) are expected to hit the city through Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a "particularly dangerous situation" warning through 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

According to CalFire, the fires have burned through 40,600 acres of land, with more than 12,300 structures destroyed. Additionally, at least 24 lives have been lost due to the disaster.

Rossellini has not publicly commented on the development.

