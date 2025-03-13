"He’s a wizard, so that’s different" — SZA lavishes praise on Kendrick Lamar, talks about "insane" tour plans on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

SZA (born Solána Imani Rowe) lavished praise on Kendrick Lamar and talked about their upcoming tour in an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, March 12. The two will co-headline The Grand National Tour to promote K Dot's sixth studio album, GNX.

SZA was also the guest performer at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show, which was headlined by Kendrick Lamar. Roc Nation, Apple Music and the NFL declared that Kendrick Lamar's headlining performance was the most-watched halftime show in Super Bowl history.

It reportedly drew a total of 133.5 million viewers, allegedly more than the game itself, which had an average of 126 million viewers as per Fox Sports.

During her recent discussion with Jimmy Kimmel, SZA was asked whether The Grand National Tour would resemble their Super Bowl performance. The songstress explained that fans could expect something entirely new.

“Oh, we’re doing a new thing. We’re both just kind of throwing all the paint at the wall… This is our first stadium show for both of us, so we pretty much have to go insane,” she said.

She also raved about her co-headliner when asked whether they hang out off-stage.

“Well, he’s a wizard, so that’s different. Wizards tend to be solitary beings, from my observation… I think he’s doing the Merlin thing backstage, getting us ready to take off,” SZA quipped.

The songstress also dodged the question where Kimmel seemingly alluded to Drake appearing during the Toronto stop of their upcoming tour. The God's Plan rapper and Kendrick Lamar have been engaged in an infamous feud since the middle of 2024.

The host further quipped, saying that Kendrick Lamar would “wave his wand, and he will disappear.”

“That’s what he’s the man behind the curtain,” SZA replied.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have previously collaborated on the anthem for Black Panther called All the Stars. It was also nominated for Best Original Song at the 91st Academy Awards, The two have also worked together on Doves in the Winter (from SZA's 2017 album, Ctrl) and Babylon (2014).

SZA has also collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on the songs Luther and Gloria from his latest GNX album. K Dot returned the favor by working together with the songstress on the track 30 for 30 from the deluxe version of SOS.

Exploring the dates, venues, tickets, and more for SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s first headlining tour

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Source: Getty

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will embark on The Grand National Tour to support K Dot's sixth studio album, GNX, and SZA’s reissued second studio album, Lana.

It will kick off on April 19, 2025, with the first show set to be held at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Although initially scheduled as a North American tour, it received a boost on February 11 when the European leg of the concert was confirmed between July and August. In all, the tour will consist of 39 shows across North America and Europe.

The Grand National Tour's North American leg will cover major cities like Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Inglewood, and San Francisco, among others. Meanwhile, the European leg of the tour will feature shows in countries like Germany, England, the Netherlands, France, Wales, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Poland, and Sweden. Here is the full schedule, along with the list of venues, for The Grand National Tour:

April 19, 2025 - Minneapolis, Minnesota @ U.S. Bank Stadium

April 23, 2025 - Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium

April 26, 2025 - Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

April 29, 2025 - Atlanta, Georgia @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 03, 2025 - Charlotte, North Carolina @ Bank of America Stadium

May 05, 2025 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 08, 2025 - East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium

May 09, 2025 - East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium

May 12, 2025 - Foxborough, Massachusetts @ Gillette Stadium

May 17, 2025 - Seattle, Washington State @ Lumen Field

May 21, 2025 - Inglewood, California @ SoFi Stadium

May 23, 2025 - Inglewood, California @ SoFi Stadium

May 24, 2025 - Inglewood, California @ SoFi Stadium

May 27, 2025 - Glendale, Arizona @ State Farm Stadium

May 29, 2025 - San Francisco, California @ Oracle Park

May 31, 2025 - Las Vegas, Nevada @ Allegiant Stadium

June 04, 2025 - St. Louis, Missouri @ The Dome at America's Center

June 06, 2025 - Chicago, Illinois @ Soldier Field

June 10, 2025 - Detroit, Michigan @ Ford Field

June 12, 2025 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

June 13, 2025 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

June 16, 2025 - Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 18, 2025 - Washington, D.C. @ Northwest Stadium

July 02, 2025 - Cologne, Germany @ RheinEnergieStadion

July 04, 2025 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park

July 08, 2025 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Hampden Park

July 10, 2025 - Birmingham, England @ Villa Park

July 13, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 15, 2025 - Nanterre, France @ Paris La Défense Arena

July 19, 2025 - Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium

July 22, 2025 - London, England @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 27, 2025 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio do Restelo

July 30, 2025 - Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

August 02, 2025 - Rome, Italy @ Stadio Olimpico

August 06, 2025 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

August 09, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden @ 3Arena

Tickets for The Grand National Tour went live on February 14, at 9 am local time. It was preceded by various presales, which started from February 12-13. They were available on sites like Ticketmaster, Viagogo, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, StubHub, TicketNetwork, and Gametime.

