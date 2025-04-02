"They got April fooled" — Internet reacts to Travis Scott lookalike shutting down Italian store, attracting massive crowd outside

A recent video of a man, apparently a Travis Scott lookalike, went viral. In the video, the man was seen attracting a huge crowd outside an Italian store. According to the video posted by Daily Loud on their official X account, the man allegedly led to the store getting shut down as well.

Ad

The clip gained over 330K views as well as over 4,700 likes. It also got circulated several times across social media platforms.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Apart from being shared multiple times, the clip of the Travis Scott lookalike also garnered reactions from netizens. They flooded the platforms with some hilarious responses including someone commenting that the crowd got fooled on April Fools Day. One user (@mrdariusone) tweeted:

"They got April fooled 🙏🏼🍿."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"A mini Travis Scott," said a netizen.

"April fools Travis snot," wrote another netizen.

"I would've asked all those people for money if I were him 😂," added a user.

While some users shared humorous responses, others criticized the act by the unidentified man in the viral video. Some also called the crowd outside the store "dumb."

"If you fall for this type of sh*t you deserve it 🤣🤣🤣," commented a user.

Ad

"That's wild... People so dumb," said another user.

"I don’t understand why dudes wanna dress up like other dudes. Sh*t hella weird," added a netizen.

In other news, Travis Scott is in the middle of his ongoing concert tour, the Circus Maximus Tour.

Rapper Travis Scott is set to perform in India for the first time ever as a part of his ongoing tour

As mentioned earlier, Travis Scott's fourth concert tour is currently ongoing. It started back in October 2023, with its first show in Charlotte, United States. Scott covered most of the US in the same year, including cities like Oakland, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Nashville, Detroit, and Newark.

Ad

He also covered parts of Canada including Vancouver and Toronto in 2023. In the year 2024, Scott covered several cities in Europe including Arnhem, Zürich, Nice, Antwerp, Landon, Manchester, Prague, Cologne, Frankfurt, Milan, Madrid, Lisbon, and others. The rapper then went to Australia and New Zealand in October 2024.

In 2025, Scott's first show is set to happen at Coachella in Indio, California on April 11, 2025. The rapper is further scheduled to cover countries like India, Qatar, China, and South Africa. For the unversed, this would be his first performance ever in New Delhi, India, on October 18.

Ad

Ad

The show in New Delhi will reportedly be presented by BookMyShow Live. Fans have shown massive excitement with the announcement of his tour dates. The tour is expected to end with its final show in Japan in November 2025.

The ongoing concert tour is meant to support Travis Scott's fourth studio album Utopia, which was dropped July 2023. The tour has further become a huge hit. As per reports by Billboard dated November 2024, the tour had already grossed nearly $210 million and sold about 1.7 million tickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback