"Why’d he film it like the apology vid?" — Netizens react to someone stealing Travis Scott's phone and posting Instagram stories

On Thursday, March 6, a clip and a photo were uploaded as stories on Travis Scott's Instagram account. The video captured an unrecognized man who claimed to have stolen the rapper's cellphone. In the video, he could be seen running and in a hurry, saying:

"I've stolen Travis's phone; he didn't give me his sh*t. Before he come back though, uh sh*t y'all just run it up for me. See how the numbers can get for real, for real."

Shortly after uploading the first story, another one popped up on Travis' account. This time a photo was shared with a caption which read:

"ONLY 24 hrrrrrs HYBRID SENT U !"

The stories soon began going viral across the internet. Several accounts on other social media platforms like X shared their opinions on the same. Here are a few popular responses found on X. A user (@CLoMetaX) tweeted:

"Why’d he film it like the apology vid?"

Another user wrote on X:

"Should’ve posted his socials there. a new dumbo discovered."

"Id be tryna figure out how to get money into my accs," joked another one.

"Lol this funny af," stated a netizen.

Many similar reactions were found as reactions to the viral clip. A user commented:

"Mf just put his face for millions to see it’s so over for him."

"Check for the unreleased songs mf," added a tweet, possibly hinting at more songs from his upcoming album.

"Bruh, that's a whole new level of audacity 😂," mentioned a platform user.

Travis Scott's much anticipated album has yet to be released

While Travis Scott previously confirmed he was working on an upcoming album, the rapper refused to divulge the details. In an interview with Billboard last month, he claimed that the audience was not ready for the album's name yet and would not understand it. When asked about his upcoming project, he said:

"I want to say the title right now, but people aren’t going to understand it. I have some more tweaking to do."

His last studio album was Utopia, which was officially dropped back in July 2023. The album proved to be a super hit as it debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album further sold about 496,000 units, as reported by Luminate back then.

Travis Scott's 2023 album involved guest appearances from several big shots, including Drake, Young Thug, SZA, Future, Playboi Carti, Beyoncé, and Kid Cudi, to name a few. Production for the album involved popular personalities like Kanye West and Metro Boomin.

After the last release, fans are now anticipating the upcoming one. Earlier this year, on January 24, Travis had released a single titled 4x4. This track had reportedly sampled the instrumental version of Migos' hip-hop track Say Sum, played by Tennessee State University's marching band. Despite major speculations, it is unclear when Travis Scott's upcoming album is set to drop.

