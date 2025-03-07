"My hearing does not deceive me" — Spotify reacts to fans speculating Taylor Swift's background vocals on Lady Gaga's How Bad Do You Want Me

On Thursday, March 6, Lady Gaga dropped her latest track, How Bad Do You Want Me, which has since garnered massive attention. As of now, the song has already received over 99K views and more than 6.6K likes. It is part of her recently released studio album, Mayhem, which dropped on March 7.

The album features several other popular tracks, including Disease, Abracadabra, and Die with a Smile featuring Bruno Mars. However, what truly grabbed fans' attention about How Bad Do You Want Me was speculation that Taylor Swift's background vocals could be heard on the track.

The claim has circulated widely across social media platforms, including X. Netizens have flooded the internet with their reactions. Amid the speculation, Spotify Mexico responded with a tweet. On March 6, @SpotifyMexico posted:

"Mi oído no me engaña... 👀."

This could be translated to:

"My hearing does not deceive me... 👀."

Spotify Mexico's response to the speculations surrounding Lady Gaga's song (Photo via @SpotifyMexico/X)

The tweet has since amassed over 400K views. Additionally, one X user even claimed that Taylor Swift was credited on the track. Despite the ongoing rumors, neither Lady Gaga nor Taylor Swift has provided any confirmation or updates regarding Swift's involvement.

Exploring more about Lady Gaga's recently released album Mayhem

Lady Gaga's recently released album has sparked excitement among her fans. According to a March 6 Billboard article, talking about the much-anticipated seventh album, Gaga shared that its purpose was to help her develop her reconnection with her roots. She also stated:

"I do think that I felt a lot of pressure, over the years, to prove myself as a musician. And that sometimes stopped me from having fun. So, I tried to have a lot of fun making this record."

For this project, Lady Gaga worked with co-executive producer Andrew Watt and collaborators like Cirkut and Gesaffelstein. Some of the songs on this album had witnessed success already. The previously released tracks from the album have made it to the charts.

Die with a Smile topped the US Billboard Top 100 for about five weeks, while Abracadabra debuted at No. 1 on the Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart and remained there for around three weeks. Billboard reported that Gaga was deeply grateful for the success of these tracks. She reportedly said:

"I am really grateful, and I am really beside myself. I never expect anything like this, because you never know, all you can do is your best. This is really a true honor and privilege."

Following the album's release on Friday, fans have been eagerly listening to the full record. Review aggregator Metacritic stated that the album had gotten a metascore of 79 out of 100, showcasing quite positive reviews from outlets like The Guardian, Variety, and The Telegraph UK.

