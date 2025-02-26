"Regular-Sized Rudy stuns" — Internet reacts to Bob’s Burgers recreating Lady Gaga’s 'Abracadabra'

A new clip from Bob's Burgers has set the internet ablaze with its recreation of Lady Gaga's track Abracadabra, featuring none other than fan-favourite character Regular-Sized Rudy.

On February 25, 2025, a clip from the American animated sitcom Bob's Burgers went viral on social media. The clip featured the renowned artist Lady Gaga's song Abracadabra, which was released on February 3, 2025.

Following the clip's circulation, numerous users on X shared their reactions, expressing their amazement at Regular-Sized Rudy's unexpected performance on Gaga's track.

"Regular-Sized Rudy stuns while dancing to Abracadabra," one commented.

Additionally, some users on X found the clip particularly amusing, noting that they had just heard the song before encountering the clip. Others highlighted the details of the clip's production, praising it as a creative endeavor and even referring to it as a work of art.

"This funny asf cuz I had just got through listening to Abracadabra earlier," a user on X commented.

"Omg with the inhaler to the side and everything. This is art!!" another wrote on X.

"It has become a phenomenon, i see impact. no #1 mind u, but people moved ☝🏻ITS A HIT," a netizen on X commented.

Furthermore, some users on X praised the character Regular-Sized Rudy for adding an extra layer of charm to the clip.

"Rudy does magic tricks as The Amazing Rudy so 'Abracadabra' makes perfect sense as his theme song," a user on X commented.

"I love that he has sit down to do this dance 🕺 😂😂😂😂," another wrote on X.

"So you're not gonna acknowledge Regular Size Rudy by calling him Rudy, who happens to be regular sized?" one more netizen commented.

As of now, neither the team of Bob's Burgers nor Lady Gaga has commented on the reactions circulating online.

Bob's Burgers' Regular-sized Rudy dancing to Lady Gaga's Abracadabra went viral

Gaga (Image via Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation )

On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, a 10-second clip from Bob's Burgers featured the beloved character Regular-Sized Rudy grooving to Gaga's newly released song. The scene opens with Rudy sitting on a bed, dressed in his signature red shorts, greyish-blue t-shirt, black school shoes, and long white socks.

An inhaler and his favourite Flatfish stuffed animal are positioned behind him. The spotlight is focused directly on Rudy as he vibes to a particular part of the song, which is displayed below.

"Abracadabra, amor-oo-na-na / Abracadabra, morta-oo-ga-ga / Abracadabra, abra-oo-na-na," Gaga sang.

Abracadabra is the third song from her eighth studio album, Mayhem, which Interscope Records released, according to Billboard.

In an interview with Elle on January 28, 2025, Lady Gaga discussed her new album Mayhem, describing it as "utter chaos." She further shared that the album broke many conventions but was an enjoyable project to create, and that she felt proud of the final result.

"[The album] just feels good to me. It sounds good. It breaks a lot of rules and has a lot of fun," Gaga said.

Additionally, Lady Gaga explained that each Mayhem song carried its own distinct color, such as maroon or brown. She revealed that one of the previously released tracks, Bad Romance, embodied a reddish hue.

"As I'm writing, it assembles in my brain, then through the recording it becomes a full piece of color. Every song is a different shade. A lot of the songs on this album have a maroon, brown color to them. 'Bad Romance' was like that—it was reddish," Gaga added.

Mayhem features 14 tracks produced by Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky, and Andrew Watt. It is currently available for pre-order.

