"Mother and daughter interaction" — Internet reacts to Lady Gaga lip-syncing to a video of Billie Eilish praising her

Recently, singer Lady Gaga responded to fellow singer Billie Eilish's statement that she has been listening to the former's older songs lately. On February 21, Gaga posted a video on TikTok in which she lip-syncs to a clip from Eilish's annual Vanity Fair interview from December 18.

During the interview, Eilish disclosed that she loved listening to Lady Gaga's classic songs, such as Born This Way, Alejandro, G.U.Y., and Poker Face. She went on to say:

“It’s so good.”

Recently, lip-synching to Elilish's clip on Friday, Gaga captioned the TikTok video:

“She had me at G.U.Y.”

Now, once @PopCrave uploaded the clip on X on the same day, it went viral, garnering 456.3K views and 7.1K likes as of now. Many users even commented on the same, with one saying that it's like a "mother and daughter" interaction.

“Mother and daughter interaction”

As more comments kept coming in, one said that the two need to collaborate while another said that these "powerhouse artists" supporting each other is amazing.

“Would absolutely die to see a formal collab between Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish!” one wished.

“I won't be surprised if we get a collaboration one day,” another fan commented.

“Love seeing these powerhouse artists support each other!” one fan wrote.

While one fan referred to them as an "iconic duo," another said that Gaga is trying to relate to this generation.

“Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish are so amazing,” another X user wrote.

“Iconic duo! Gaga and Billie's mutual admiration is everything,” another one claimed.

“She's trying to get those gen alpha kids, you go queen!!!!” one X user praised.

Billie Eilish admits listening to old Lady Gaga songs

Billie Eilish is a Lady Gaga fan (Image via Getty Images)

During her yearly interview with Vanity Fair on December 18, in which she consistently responds to the same questions, Eilish disclosed Lady Gaga was her favorite artist in 2024.

In the same interview during the previous years, Eilish also gave a shoutout to artists like Brockhampton, Arlo Parks, and even herself. Gaga then responded to the same on TikTok by lip-syncing to the recording of Eilish's interview.

Gaga and Eilish go a long way. In an interview with Apple Music in June 2020, Gaga disclosed that she had offered to coach Eilish after learning that she had never been able to find a reliable female confidante in the music business. The singer further claimed that after winning five Grammys that year, she sent a note and flowers to Eilish, who was 18 at the time.

In the meanwhile, Lady Gaga is now preparing for a big year in 2025. On March 7, she will release her eagerly awaited album, Mayhem. This is her first full-length pop album since the Grammy-winning Chromatica in 2020.

Following the album's release, Gaga will host and perform as the musical guest for the second time on Saturday Night Live the next day, March 8. Additionally, Gaga has also previously released several singles from Mayhem prior to the album's release, including Abracadabra, her most recent single.

As per Billboard's January 6 report, Abracadabra follows the Billboard Hot 100-topping collaboration Die With a Smile with Bruno Mars and the gloomy electro-pop song Disease, which peaked at No. 27 on the charts.

On the other hand, as per the same outlet's January 2 report, just before the new year, Billie Eilish's Birds of a Feather reached even greater heights, with the Hit Me Hard and Soft song being the most-streamed song of 2024 on Spotify.

Interscope revealed on Thursday that Birds of a Feather became the number-one song in the streamer's year-end song statistics for the last few weeks of 2024. Additionally, the singer has won seven Grammys, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a No. 1 single on the Hot 100 along with four more top 10 successes, two No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and a sold-out arena tour since her 2019 breakout.

