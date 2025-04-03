"He'll only speak against me" — Kanye West allegedly reacts to Charlamagne Tha God claiming Jay-Z did not own his Masters

DJ Akademiks took to X on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, and shared an alleged chat involving Kanye West. In the alleged text messages, Ye was seen talking about Charlamagne Tha God's claims made on a recent episode of The Breakfast Club. Charlamagne claimed that Jay-Z did not own Kanye's Masters. In the messages, Kanye could allegedly be seen typing:

Ad

"Charlamagne won't speak up on how those women are trafficking my black kids... He won't speak up on my position on the Jewish. He'll only speak against me."

DJ Akademiks' X post, (Post via @Akademiks/X)

Talking further about the claims made by Charlamagne, Ye's following alleged message read:

Ad

Trending

"I'm not a n*gga who understand publishing and masters usage etc. I always asked what's the point of owning the master tapes if you don't own the tape deck. So who does Charlamagne say owns them?"

The series of events started with the controversial interview between DJ Akademiks and Kanye West. During the conversation, Ye asked Akademiks how much he thought Jay-Z earned from his catalog. According to Charlamagne, this misled the audience, who came up with the narrative that Jay-Z owned Kanye's catalog.

Ad

In The Breakfast Club episode, Charlamagne Tha God then called Ye just "playing the victim and looking for sympathy." He additionally revealed:

"That's not true. Jay-Z does not own Kanye West's catalog at all. I don't know if you can look it up, but I've heard it from a very reliable source."

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to an article by Amuse, a master recording is the original recording of a track. Music critic Dan DeLuca described it in The Philadelphia Inquirer as the "most authentic supersonic account."

In a series of tweets, Kanye West had attacked Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and their children

Last month, Kanye West made some severe claims in now-removed tweets against Jay-Z and his family, including the children. On March 18, West posted a tweet in which the rapper attacked the couple's kids Rumi and Sir. In the problematic tweet, Ye called the twins "r*tarded."

Ad

While Ye later removed the tweet, it had already been circulated several times on the social media platform, and they are still available online. After taking the controversial post down, Kanye West shared another tweet where he wrote:

"SOMEBODY FROM MY MUSIC TEAM CALLED ME AND BEGGED ME TO TAKE IT DOWN AND SPOKE ON TWITTER BANNING ETC. IM SOOOO MAD I TOOK THAT DOWN."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While he has been taking digs at Jay-Z's family lately, the two have a long history together. According to reports by The New York Post, Jay acted like Ye's mentor in his early years. Ye and Jay-Z met when the former began producing music for Roc-A-Fella Records back in 2000.

In 2007, Kanye even released a song titled Big Brother, which reportedly was a tribute to Jay-Z. Amid taking digs at Jay-Z and his family, Kanye West also shared a now-deleted tweet in which he revealed feeling "bad" about it. He even added that he had love for Jay-Z. The tweet by Ye read:

Ad

"I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC S–T."

As of now, no response has been received from either Jay-Z or Beyoncé based on Kanye's recent tweets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback