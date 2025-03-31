 "Haven’t you embarrassed Kanye enough?" — Internet reacts to DJ Akademiks asking fans if they want to see a Part 2 of Kanye West interview in Japan

On March 31, 2025, DJ Akademiks released his interview with Kanye West, which created many headlines owing to the rapper's perspective on Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. On the same day, Akademiks asked fans if they wanted to see a Part 2 of the interview by posting on X:

Ad

"PART 2. JAPAN?"

In his interview with Akademiks, Kanye West wore a t-shirt reportedly designed by currently imprisoned rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs along with a necklace featuring a swastika medallion that he previously wore with Nick Fuentes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Netizens quickly took to X to react to DJ Akdemiks' question concerning a second part of Ye's interview wherein an X user called out the podcaster for putting the rapper in a place where he embarrassed himself:

"Haven’t you embarrassed Kanye enough? AK the child groomer would interview Satan, his master, if he could. You do know Kanye has kids and this embarrassed them hearing he regretted them let alone the KKK getup and crazy talk."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"You just gonna stand there and let him rant for 90 minutes?" an X user commented

"Naaaah… part 1 was trash… same repetitive YE talking" another X user mentioned

"I love Kanye but he should NOT be doing any interviews with child groomers" an internet user stated

On the other hand, fans of the rapper expressed excitement about the possibility of a Part 2 of his interview with Akademiks:

Ad

"Yea that was overall a great interview bro keep being great ppl hate to admit it but you a legend in this shit ak remember that. 💯🦂🦂" an X user tweeted

"You’ve gained the respect of many. Great questions. Organic flow. Unfiltered. And you didn’t try to put miconstrue or twist anything. We def want part 2" a netizen commented

Ad

"Yea we need a Part two. Congratulations on the Ye interview." another netizen said

Kanye West admits he didn't want to have kids with Kim Kardashian: Details explored

In addition to his clothing and provocative statements concerning other rappers, Kanye West's comment on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was one of the highlights of his interview with DJ Akademiks. During the interview, DJ Akademiks told Kanye that although he talks negatively about his situation concerning Kim and their children, it is he who picked her and put himself in the condition.

Ad

Accepting the same, Ye mentioned:

"Absolutely I did, that was my fault. I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn’t God’s plan...when my daughter was put on the song that's when I realised that I didn't own their name and likeness."

Ad

Ad

Kanye West added:

"So watch this; all the brands that I made, I don't get the name and likeness ownership or at least 50/50 with my kids. So how's it joint custody? My kids are celebrities... so this white woman and this white family have the control of these highly influential black kids that are half the children of Ye"

Ad

When Kanye West mentioned a song that his daughter North West was featured in, he was referring to his latest release Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine featuring his eldest daughter and imprisoned rapper Diddy's voice. In a screenshot of a reported textual exchange between Ye and Kim Kardashian, the latter tells the rapper that she has trademarked North West's name to block the song's release.

During his interview with DJ Akademiks, Kaye West admitted to being jealous of Kendrick Lamar and claimed that Playboi Carti was an "agent," which was a reference from the 1999 movie The Matrix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback