What did Azealia Banks say about voting for Donald Trump? Singer seemingly regrets voting for the President

Rapper and social media star Azealia Banks shared her recent thoughts about voting for President Donald Trump during the latest presidential election. Banks has been an avid Trump supporter ahead of the election, but from the series of posts she shared on X on Wednesday, April 16, she admitted that she "made a f**king mess" by voting for Trump.

In her first X post, Azealia Banks wrote on X:

"Ok I think it's time everyone who voted for Trump admit that we made a f**king mess."

In a subsequent post, the Harlem rapper said that it has been "an absolute disaster." She also shared a meme of Gayle King to show how she and other "Trump supporters" are feeling right now.

Azealia Banks' post on X (Image via @azealiaslacewig/X)

Before her recent X posts about regretting voting for Donald Trump last election, he called him her "hero." She's been vocal about supporting Trump for several years, and in 2016, she celebrated Trump beating the "liberal media," which she called at the time "refreshing and inspiring." She also called Donald Trump her "F**KING HERO."

In Trump's second bid for the Oval Office, Azealia Banks famously attended his rally in Florida last year. Trump reportedly invited her and music promoter Jake Inphamous to "talk about 'Hispanic jobs.'" She also endorsed him during the latest election, telling Standard in an interview in November 2023 that "nothing can take him down."

Azealia Banks calls Donald Trump "petty and vindictive"

Besides showing regret over voting for Donald Trump during the latest Presidential election, Azealia Banks doubled down on her criticism of the US president. In a separate post on X on Wednesday, April 16, she admitted that while she can't blame Trump for being "petty and vindictive," his actions have affected the well-being and livelihood of a lot of Americans. She said:

"He's so petty and vindictive rn. Tbh, rightfully so, but not when the wellbeing and livelihood of billions of people - damn near the entire world lay in ur hands."

The Broke With Expensive Taste artist also shared her own two cents about how the US president can chill out, further saying:

"Someone needs to get him a cute little lorazepam Rex and a high grade ashwaganda supplement because it can't happen like this."

Azealia Banks continued her critique of Donald Trump in the same post, further writing:

"Nobody on earth is afraid of crazy old white man anger. Old white men need to reinvent the archetype because it's too predictable. Like China is just DUNKING on everyone right now."

Before sharing her regret for voting for Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election, Banks is one of several rappers who have rallied in support of Donald Trump. Kodak Black, for one, has been a longtime Trump supporter and called the US president a "stand-up ni**a" during an Instagram Live in 2023.

Meanwhile, Sexyy Red said in a 2023 episode of This Past Weekend podcast that people in the hood supported Trump "once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money." Sheff G and Sleepy Hollow are other Trump supporters who welcomed him during his May 2024 rally in the Bronx, New York.

Azealia Banks is a rapper and singer-songwriter, known for hit songs like 212, although these days, she's more known for her posts and videos on social media.

