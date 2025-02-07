"That didn't take long"— Internet reacts as Milkshake Festival cancels Azealia Banks performance

After public outcry over Azealia Banks' anti-LGBTQ+ comments, Milkshake Festival has removed her from the lineup of its 2025 festivities. On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Amsterdam's electronic, queer-inclusive festival first announced that Banks would be "serving C*NT" at the event in July, but two days later, the organization backpedaled after several fans asked them to reconsider.

Banks has had a long history of transphobic and hateful tweets. In 2015, she received backlash after calling a flight attendant a "f**king fa**ot," per Digital Music News. The outlet also reported that she had her then-Twitter (now X) account suspended for her transphobic rants in 2020, with one of her tweets calling to cancel all the "dumba** luxury transgender healthcare 'rights'" and their "castration funds" in favor of Latino farmers.

By Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Milkshake shared a "We Hear You" statement on Instagram, saying that they would "try to create a platform for artists who haven't always had equal access to popular spaces." They also said that they have reached out to Azealia Banks' management for a clear statement.

The following day, Milkshake shared an "Update" post on the matter via Instagram.

"This is an update to inform you that Azealia Banks will not be performing at Milkshare Festival 2025. It is clear that we made a mistake and that we have overlooked essential information," the post read.

As news of Banks getting removed from the lineup altogether broke, netizens shared their reactions online.

"That didn't take long," a Reddit user commented.

Netizens weren't shocked by Milkshake's decision to drop the rapper from its festival lineup, even those who would have been ecstatic to see her onstage. Many of them pointed out that she was "too problematic" and "extremely controversial."

"Called it lol," a user on Reddit commented.

"I was so hyped to finally see her perform (I have a ticket for the festival). However I do understand the decision because she's too problematic... Hate her! And Love her! IDK," another Reddit user wrote.

"Idk how anyone in the year 2025 doesn't know that Azealia Banks is an extremely controversial person. Especially people involved in the music industry. A this point, it would be easier to name a group of people she hasn't offended," a Reddit user added.

Other people also called out the organization why Banks was booked for the music festival in the first place.

"Who thought it was a good idea to book Azealia Banks for the Milkshare Festival in the first place," a user on X said.

"LMAO. Azealia Banks got removed from the Milkshake Festival Amsterdam line-up. Why did someone who has said a lot of homophobic/transphobic things and apparently voted for Trump (who is obviously not for equality) get booked for this festival in the first place," another X user commented.

Azealia Banks recently made headlines for beefing with author J.K. Rowling

The rapper has had several public feuds, with her most recent one being against author J.K. Rowling. She targeted the Harry Potter author, known for her anti-trans views, in a series of posts on X on February 4, 2025.

In response to a fan asking why her body looked a certain way, the 212 rapper replied by calling out how people liked to discuss women's bodies, saying that she didn't need to change herself because my 'femininity is not threatened by them." She followed up, tagging J.K. Rowling:

"All of the insane anti-trans paranoid people like @jk_rowling feel their femininity is threatened for whatever reason and try to mask that insecurity with 'science' like anyone is stupid and doesn't already know these things."

She also said that there's "no shade" towards the author, but not before reiterating her comment that trans women are not threats. Banks also told Rowling that she was "too rich and legendary" to say the same stuff again and again.

Azealia Banks' Milkshake Festival appearance was initially set for July 27, 2025, but with her dropped from the lineup, a new headliner is yet to be announced.

