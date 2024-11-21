Besame Mucho Festival 2025: Presale, lineup, & all you need to know

Besame Mucho Festival will be returning with an exciting line-up next year and is currently scheduled to be hosted at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas.

Organizers for the Mexican music festival took to social media this week to reveal the official line-up for the upcoming event, which confirms artists like Peso Pluma and Carin León as major performing acts.

Trending

Tickets for the upcoming Mexican music festival are currently scheduled to go live tomorrow (November 22), as confirmed by the caption on their Instagram post:

"Register now for the presale that starts November 22nd at 10AM CT"

Interested concert-goers can sign up for Besame Mucho's pre-sale event by registering on the festival's official website, with sales going live at 10:00 a.m. CT (central time).

Screenshot of the official website for Besame Mucho Festival's scheduled pre-sale event (Image via besamemuchoaustin.com)

Other popular artists, who will be performing alongside Peso Pluma on April 5, 2025, include collaborators Luis R. Conruiquez and Tito Double P.

Complete line-up for Besame Mucho Festival 2025

The one-day Mexican music festival, which was launched in 2022, is set to return to Austin for its second run. Back in March, Besame Mucho reportedly inaugurated festivities at the Circuit of the Americas, supported by 80 popular Latin-American artists.

Besame Mucho's 2025 festival, in Austin, will also feature the return of classic rock bands Hombres G and Enanitos Verdes. The complete line-up for the upcoming Mexican music event has been provided below:

Alberto Pedraz

Aldo Trujillo

Alzada

Ana Barbara

Ilusion

Mi Banda El Mexicano

Banda El Recordo

Banda Los Recorditos

Banda Machos

Banda Maguey

Banda MS

Banda Zeta

Bobby Pulido

Bronco

Cardenales de Neuvo Leon

Carin León

Cazzu

Conjunto Primavera

Camila

Edenmuñoz

Enanonitos Verdes

Fey

Hermanos Espinoza

Duel

Edgar Alejandro

El Gransilences

La Energia Nortena

Hombres G

Jasiel Nuñez

Jorge Medina

Kabah

Elvis Crespo

La Energia Nortena

Les Victimas Del Doctor Cerebro

Los2Delas

Los Alegres Barranco

Los Inquietos Del Norte

Los Tigres Del Norte

Los Socios de Ritmo

Los Yaguarú

Luis R Conriquez

Los Huracanes Del Norte

Claudio Narea Tocando Los Prisioneros

Los Rieleros

Luis Angel El Flaco

MAR

Magneto

Moenia

Molotov

Monica Naranjo

Palomazo

Proyecto Uno

Matute

Pesado

Proyecto Uno

Pepe Aguilar

Peso Pluma

Ramon Ayala

Tito Double P

A view of the atmosphere during the Besame Mucho Festival at Dodger Stadium on December 02, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/Scott Dudelson)

Layaway tickets for the upcoming Mexican music festival are priced at $19.99. The official ticket prices for the 2025 Besame Mucho Festival are provided below:

General Admission: General Admission tickets for Besame Mucho's April festival start at $275 (including fees).

General Admission tickets for Besame Mucho's April festival start at $275 (including fees). GA+: GA+ tickets for Besame Mucho's April festival start at $575 (including fees).

GA+ tickets for Besame Mucho's April festival start at $575 (including fees). VIP: VIP tickets for Besame Mucho's April festival start at $625 (including fees).

VIP tickets for Besame Mucho's April festival start at $625 (including fees). Platinum: Platinum tickets for Besame Mucho's April festival start at $950 (including fees).

Platinum tickets for Besame Mucho's April festival start at $950 (including fees). Hotel and Ticket bundles: Hotel and Ticket packages for Besame Mucho's April festival start at $437 (including fees).

Concerning the various amenities and privileges provided for General Admission, GA+, and VIP passes, interested concertgoers can visit Besame Mucho Festival's official website for additional information.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback