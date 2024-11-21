Besame Mucho Festival 2025: Presale, lineup, & all you need to know

Besame Mucho Festival will be returning with an exciting line-up next year and is currently scheduled to be hosted at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas.
Organizers for the Mexican music festival took to social media this week to reveal the official line-up for the upcoming event, which confirms artists like Peso Pluma and Carin León as major performing acts.
Tickets for the upcoming Mexican music festival are currently scheduled to go live tomorrow (November 22), as confirmed by the caption on their Instagram post:
"Register now for the presale that starts November 22nd at 10AM CT"
Interested concert-goers can sign up for Besame Mucho's pre-sale event by registering on the festival's official website, with sales going live at 10:00 a.m. CT (central time).
Other popular artists, who will be performing alongside Peso Pluma on April 5, 2025, include collaborators Luis R. Conruiquez and Tito Double P.
Complete line-up for Besame Mucho Festival 2025
The one-day Mexican music festival, which was launched in 2022, is set to return to Austin for its second run. Back in March, Besame Mucho reportedly inaugurated festivities at the Circuit of the Americas, supported by 80 popular Latin-American artists.
Besame Mucho's 2025 festival, in Austin, will also feature the return of classic rock bands Hombres G and Enanitos Verdes. The complete line-up for the upcoming Mexican music event has been provided below:
- Alberto Pedraz
- Aldo Trujillo
- Alzada
- Ana Barbara
- Ilusion
- Mi Banda El Mexicano
- Banda El Recordo
- Banda Los Recorditos
- Banda Machos
- Banda Maguey
- Banda MS
- Banda Zeta
- Bobby Pulido
- Bronco
- Cardenales de Neuvo Leon
- Carin León
- Cazzu
- Conjunto Primavera
- Camila
- Edenmuñoz
- Enanonitos Verdes
- Fey
- Hermanos Espinoza
- Duel
- Edgar Alejandro
- El Gransilences
- La Energia Nortena
- Hombres G
- Jasiel Nuñez
- Jorge Medina
- Kabah
- Elvis Crespo
- La Energia Nortena
- Les Victimas Del Doctor Cerebro
- Los2Delas
- Los Alegres Barranco
- Los Inquietos Del Norte
- Los Tigres Del Norte
- Los Socios de Ritmo
- Los Yaguarú
- Luis R Conriquez
- Los Huracanes Del Norte
- Claudio Narea Tocando Los Prisioneros
- Los Rieleros
- Luis Angel El Flaco
- MAR
- Magneto
- Moenia
- Molotov
- Monica Naranjo
- Palomazo
- Proyecto Uno
- Matute
- Pesado
- Proyecto Uno
- Pepe Aguilar
- Peso Pluma
- Ramon Ayala
- Tito Double P
Layaway tickets for the upcoming Mexican music festival are priced at $19.99. The official ticket prices for the 2025 Besame Mucho Festival are provided below:
- General Admission: General Admission tickets for Besame Mucho's April festival start at $275 (including fees).
- GA+: GA+ tickets for Besame Mucho's April festival start at $575 (including fees).
- VIP: VIP tickets for Besame Mucho's April festival start at $625 (including fees).
- Platinum: Platinum tickets for Besame Mucho's April festival start at $950 (including fees).
- Hotel and Ticket bundles: Hotel and Ticket packages for Besame Mucho's April festival start at $437 (including fees).
Concerning the various amenities and privileges provided for General Admission, GA+, and VIP passes, interested concertgoers can visit Besame Mucho Festival's official website for additional information.